Astroworld Festival: The Crowd Cried for Help! People Share Horrific Experiences & Footage

The minute the gates of the festival opened up, the stampede of people began. People started barreling down the entrance of the NRG Park , knocking down metal detectors, security set ups, and people, just to get to the stage. https://twitter.com/Sm_Tritip/status/1456861695570165764?s=20

As people are saddened by the lives that were lost and put in harms way, many are also in outrage with the lack of help, compassion and human decency to help those who were on the ground begging for help, struggling to breathe, having a seizures on the ground, in cardiac arrest or suffering from other medical complications. There was also many statements being made of people drugging each other in the crowd.

A twitter account, @Squirt Reynolds says, People were really jumping on the cars of security personnel when they were trying to get to unconscious people in the crowd. This sh*t is disgusting. Look at these weirdos. #ASTROWORLDFest“

One guy shares his awful account of that night and says how he was trying to pull those in the crowd who could not breathe into the VIP section to give them some air, and the response from the people in VIP was, why are you bringing them over here.

If anyone is familiar with the type of music Travis Scott makes or the crowd he attracts, it is almost guaranteed that a moshpit with form. However, there is a certain decency and codes of ethics to have during a moshpit, and that’s if someone is down, pick them up. While you will hear and see videos below of people trying to do just that, others were selfishly in complete opposition to help as it was messing up their Astroworld experience.