Best in Black: 5 Black Parent-Child Acting Duos That Will Go Down in History

One of the beauties of history is that it becomes richer with time. As the black community continues to achieve and excel, the roots of our history grow deeper and stronger.
This month, we tip our hats to a few film and television pioneers who have contributed to creating long-lasting legacies…quite literally.
Scroll for 5 black parent-child acting duos that will surely go down in history.
1. Denzel Washington and John David WashingtonSource:Getty
It’s nearly impossible to mention accomplished black actors without including Denzel Washington—one of the most award-nominated black actors of all time with 87 wins & 209 nominations according to IMDB, in the conversation. It seems that his son, John David Washington, has inherited a few of his father’s chops. As of 2023, his acting credits include BlacKkKlansman, Malcolm & Marie, and The Creator.
2. Diana Ross and Tracee Elliss RossSource:Getty
Trace Ellis Ross’ long-standing acting career, including her star roles in the hit shows like Girlfriends and Black-ish, is a force of its own. Before there was Tracee, however, there was her mother… Diana. Diana Ross is best-known as the groundbreaking lead in ‘Diana Ross & The Supremes’—arguably the most successful black girl-group of all time.Though a legend in the music world, her on-screen roles in Mahogany and The Wiz are just as engraved in black history.
3. Ice Cube and O’Shea Jackson Jr.Source:Getty
From N.W.A to Friday, Ice Cube will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest rappers turned actors in black history. It seems that his son, actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. is following in his cinematic footsteps. In fact, O’Shea’s breakout role was playing his father in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton (co-produced by his Ice Cube).
4. Eleanor McCoy and Sanaa LathanSource:Getty
Actress Sanaa Lathan landed in the same industry as both of her parents. Sanaa, best known for starring in films like Love & Basketball and The Perfect Guy, is the daughter of 70’s actress Eleanor McCoy and director-producer-writer Stan Lathan.
5. Chip Fields, Kim Fields, and Alexis Fields
What’s better than a duo? A trio! The talented Chip Fields (of Menace II Society, Good Times, etc.) defined odds by building her acting career as a black woman in the 1970s. She created not one, but two fellow actresses. Both of her daughters, Kim Fields and Alexis Fields, have developed substantial acting careers of their own. Kim and Alexis have played in over 70 series and movies combined.