Beyonce Sent These Celebs Her Ivy Park x Adidas Collection And They’re Super Hype

Posted January 16, 2020

If a big orange box with burgundy stripes arrives on your door step, congratulations…Beyonce knows you. The orange box has been floating around social media with celebrities who received the coveted clothing rack full of Beyonce’s collaboration with Adidas and they’re celebrating by showing off the garments on the ‘gram.

From Janelle Monae to Laverne Cox (even Reese Witherspoon got a box), check out celebs rocking their Ivy Park swag.

adidas X IVY PARK unboxing #adidasxIVYPARK

1. Yara Shahidi

ADDIDASXIVYPARK PEEK💧

2. Laverne Cox

4. Janelle Monae

5.

Thank you, @Beyonce for the #IvyPark swag!

