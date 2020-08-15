Black Coffee, Too Much Cream: Twitter Slams ‘Black Love’ For Not Featuring Dark-Skinned Women

Black Love, a popular unscripted docu-series on the OWN network, made its debut in 2017 and featured a bevy of couples from the world of entertainment and beyond. With the fourth season coming near the top of next month, fans on Twitter are angered that the upcoming couples in focus have what they feel is a dearth of darker-skinned women among the guests.

Black Love, created by filmmakers Codie and Tommy Oliver, has featured the likes of Tommy and Kirk Franklin, Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe, Styles P and Adjua Styles and more. The trailer for the upcoming season was released to YouTube on Friday (August 14), and a comment from the service illustrates the frustrations of some.

“So in order to be in a loving marriage in African American society, do the women have to be lighter than their husbands all the time? I am from Gabon and do not know American customs, but it is something I have seen on TV often,” read one comment.

Another added, “t would have been nice to see all colors of blackness in this upcoming season and not the typical light-skin wife and dark-skin husband. Black love comes in every shade of black.”

Over on Twitter, that same sentiment has been expressed with some users even stating that some of the cast members for the seasons aren’t even Black. While it does appear that many of cast members appear to be people of color, there might be some merit to the claims that the show’s producers didn’t showcase enough darker hues.

The Twitter account for the docu-series responded to some of the criticism stating their decision to showcase couples where one of the parties isn’t a Black person.

“Hey Ella! We agree. This is why we show Black men and women of all shades in loving relationships – we even show them in relationships with someone who isn’t Black Flushed face And some folks are mad. It sucks. But we still still show US being loved. Because that’s what matter,” read the tweet.

Check out the reactions below. Black Love comes back to OWN on September 5.

