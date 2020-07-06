CLOSE
Black Fashion Designers From Ohio

According to NewsOne, “with nearly 50 million Black people in the United States, Black consumers spend more than $1 trillion a year. Nielsen, which provides analytical insights about the habits of consumers, released an in-depth look at Black buying power to document the trends associated with that tremendously reliable level of spending.”

So why not use our black buying power to uplift our own by buying something we all use every day….clothes!  Ohio is home to thousands of black fashion designers.  In fact, Columbus was named the #3 city in the US for fashion just behind New York and Los Angeles.  From evening gowns to accessories there are so many talented designers in the Buckeye state to fill your closet with unique items to set you apart from others.

Cincinnati to Cleveland we’ve curated a list of black designers living and creating in Ohio!

Know someone we missed?  Click here

1. Designs by Winborn by Corey Winborn – Columbus, Ohio

View this post on Instagram

Holiday Harris in DBW

A post shared by Corey Winborn (@designsbywinborn) on

2. Black Owned Cincinnati, Ohio

3. Jamison & Bexley By Jessica S. Columbus, Ohio

4. Joans Bridal Couture by Joan Maidson – Reynoldsburg, Ohio

5. Kevin Black Collection by Kevin Black – Columbus, Ohio

View this post on Instagram

Almost a year ago I was offered one of the greatest opportunities as a black designer and faced one of the biggest challenges to date as a black creative. My talents afforded me an opportunity to step into a role that many independent designers dream of. I felt strongly that this was the time to show true unity and support of minority creatives in this city. When it was time to audition for this opportunity to be showcased, I was met with a disposition of perplexed minds. I felt an overwhelming sense of distain from the room as if I didn’t belong. However some in the room choose to speak up in defense of my talents and the opportunity I was given, congratulating me and speaking highly of my work despite the consensus. In-spite of I spoke passionately on how I wanted to use this moment to highlight one of our own. It is time that we use the platform to unify and break down the division. We have two creative forces joining together to do something great, and isn’t this what this platform is about ? All I received was a thank you and I left. Only later to know that the spot I was auditioning for no one in that room had any idea about. Leaving I felt broken and angry. I started to remember the times I was treated unfairly for no apparent reason, overlooked by this organization for opportunities that would help my budding brand. I channeled that my frustration into design which birth “BUY BLACK”. Yes, a nod to my name but a statement that speaks to the support of black owned business. To many times we choose to support brands and organizations that constantly show and tell us they don’t care about our culture. Most major brands, fashion organizations, magazines, agency’s steal from our culture and take the credit. It’s time these industry’s give credit to black influence. It’s time we not only see your #blacklivesmatter graphic, but we see it in the offices of your company’s, organizations and your display of talent at the highest level. I feel that we have an obligation to create the standards and platforms of inclusion we want to see, and it’s since been my mission to create the change I want to see here in columbus and across the world. - Kevin Black

A post shared by Kevin Black ™️ (@iamkevinblack) on

6. Alexandria Jay by Jasmine Burton – Columbus, Ohio

7. The House of Isa by Tracy Powell – Columbus, Ohio

8. Originalitees Cincinnati, Ohio

9. The Kingdom Fashion by Sika InMe – Columbus, Ohio

10. Prissy Duck Designs by Stephanie Foster – Columbus, Ohio

11. Candence Caprice LLC by Candence Caprice Cleveland, Ohio

12. Xantha Designs by Xantha Ward Columbus, Ohio

13. Persona Custom Clothiers by Zuri G – Reynoldsburg, Ohio

14. Amammre Brand by Esther Sands – Columbus, Ohio

15. Man Pro by DameShepp – Columbus, Ohio

16. Eninaeg Designs LLC by Geanine Baylor Columbus, Ohio

17. Jahi by Akili Cooper – Columbus, Ohio

18. PurpleHaze University

19. Rust Martin Columbus, Ohio

View this post on Instagram

Hues of Tiffany Blue Rust Martin Bespoke Program Www.Rustmartinlife.com Book Your Consultation Today! 📸 by @malikmphotography Traditional Unparalleled Craftsmanship with a key focus on fit, complimented by intricate details. We empower you to Show your worth, Then strut within it. Back in March RUST MARTIN had the pleasure of Meeting Mr Keith Richmen a 2020 Gradutate. Mr Richmen wanted a One of a Kind, Bespoke suit for his prom that soon was cancelled due to Covid-19. We did not allow that to stop us we pressed forward found the Tiffany blue Fabric and was able to still provide a superb experience for Mr Richmen. Here at Rust Martin Fashion house it’s about the emotion behind each and every design allowing us to take our clients ideas and create one of a kind design that empowers them to show their worth and strut within it. A step above all, Unmatched, one of a kind Exceptional fit , Design and Service

A post shared by RUST MARTIN ™️ (@rustmartinlife_) on

20. Street Art Clothing LLC Akron, Ohio

21. Voszi Douglas Columbus, Ohio

22. Tone Bekka Columbus, Ohio

23. Nia Grain Columbus, Ohio

24. NŪ House of Fashion by L’Amour Ameer Columbus, Ohio

View this post on Instagram

FINISHED!!! 😅

A post shared by L'Amour Ameer (@lamourameer222) on

25. Kennesha Nycole LLC by Kennesha Nycole Columbus, Ohio

26. Designs By Tabi by Tabitha Abney Columbus, Ohio

View this post on Instagram

Designs By Tabi is currently booking 5 spots...FIVE...For Prom2020! All gowns start at $600 and are based on YOUR design ideas. That's right, we will sit down and together, create your dream prom dress! Email me at: tabi@designsbytabi.com with the following info: -Name -Phone number -Location/City -Prom Date/Month -Gown Color -Please describe your dream dress I will follow up with you with an appointment date/time. At your appointment, please bring your "Inspiration Pictures*" with you. I will provide you with a quote and if you agree to have me design your gown, you'll pay the $50 consultation fee to HOLD your spot! All prom gowns are easily paid in two payments via cash app. *Inspiration pictures ars images of gowns with design elements that you like...NOT images of dresses you want me to recreate. I do not copy other's hard work.

A post shared by Tabitha Abney (@talktotabi) on

27. Jasimine Agape Columbus, Ohio

View this post on Instagram

RAW SHOWCASE COLUMBUS OHIO! We took them higher!

A post shared by jpennywell (@jasimineagape) on

