Black Fashion Designers From Ohio

, “with nearly 50 million Black people in the United States, Black consumers spend more than $1 trillion a year. Nielsen, which provides analytical insights about the habits of consumers, released an in-depth look at NewsOne to document the trends associated with that tremendously reliable level of spending.” Black buying power
So why not use our black buying power to uplift our own by buying something we all use every day….clothes! Ohio is home to thousands of black fashion designers. In fact, Columbus was named the #3 city in the US for fashion just behind New York and Los Angeles. From evening gowns to accessories there are so many talented designers in the Buckeye state to fill your closet with unique items to set you apart from others.
Cincinnati to Cleveland we’ve curated a list of black designers living and creating in Ohio!
Know someone we missed?
1. Designs by Winborn by Corey Winborn – Columbus, Ohio
2. Black Owned Cincinnati, Ohio
3. Jamison & Bexley By Jessica S. Columbus, Ohio
4. Joans Bridal Couture by Joan Maidson – Reynoldsburg, Ohio
5. Kevin Black Collection by Kevin Black – Columbus, Ohio
Almost a year ago I was offered one of the greatest opportunities as a black designer and faced one of the biggest challenges to date as a black creative. My talents afforded me an opportunity to step into a role that many independent designers dream of. I felt strongly that this was the time to show true unity and support of minority creatives in this city. When it was time to audition for this opportunity to be showcased, I was met with a disposition of perplexed minds. I felt an overwhelming sense of distain from the room as if I didn’t belong. However some in the room choose to speak up in defense of my talents and the opportunity I was given, congratulating me and speaking highly of my work despite the consensus. In-spite of I spoke passionately on how I wanted to use this moment to highlight one of our own. It is time that we use the platform to unify and break down the division. We have two creative forces joining together to do something great, and isn’t this what this platform is about ? All I received was a thank you and I left. Only later to know that the spot I was auditioning for no one in that room had any idea about. Leaving I felt broken and angry. I started to remember the times I was treated unfairly for no apparent reason, overlooked by this organization for opportunities that would help my budding brand. I channeled that my frustration into design which birth “BUY BLACK”. Yes, a nod to my name but a statement that speaks to the support of black owned business. To many times we choose to support brands and organizations that constantly show and tell us they don’t care about our culture. Most major brands, fashion organizations, magazines, agency’s steal from our culture and take the credit. It’s time these industry’s give credit to black influence. It’s time we not only see your #blacklivesmatter graphic, but we see it in the offices of your company’s, organizations and your display of talent at the highest level. I feel that we have an obligation to create the standards and platforms of inclusion we want to see, and it’s since been my mission to create the change I want to see here in columbus and across the world. - Kevin Black
6. Alexandria Jay by Jasmine Burton – Columbus, Ohio
7. The House of Isa by Tracy Powell – Columbus, Ohio
8. Originalitees Cincinnati, Ohio
9. The Kingdom Fashion by Sika InMe – Columbus, Ohio
10. Prissy Duck Designs by Stephanie Foster – Columbus, Ohio
11. Candence Caprice LLC by Candence Caprice Cleveland, Ohio
12. Xantha Designs by Xantha Ward Columbus, Ohio
13. Persona Custom Clothiers by Zuri G – Reynoldsburg, Ohio
14. Amammre Brand by Esther Sands – Columbus, Ohio
15. Man Pro by DameShepp – Columbus, Ohio
16. Eninaeg Designs LLC by Geanine Baylor Columbus, Ohio
17. Jahi by Akili Cooper – Columbus, Ohio
18. PurpleHaze University
19. Rust Martin Columbus, Ohio
20. Street Art Clothing LLC Akron, Ohio
21. Voszi Douglas Columbus, Ohio
22. Tone Bekka Columbus, Ohio
23. Nia Grain Columbus, Ohio
24. NŪ House of Fashion by L’Amour Ameer Columbus, Ohio
25. Kennesha Nycole LLC by Kennesha Nycole Columbus, Ohio
26. Designs By Tabi by Tabitha Abney Columbus, Ohio
27. Jasimine Agape Columbus, Ohio