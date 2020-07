Black Fashion Designers From Ohio

According to NewsOne, “with nearly 50 million Black people in the United States, Black consumers spend more than $1 trillion a year. Nielsen, which provides analytical insights about the habits of consumers, released an in-depth look at Black buying power to document the trends associated with that tremendously reliable level of spending.”

So why not use our black buying power to uplift our own by buying something we all use every day….clothes! Ohio is home to thousands of black fashion designers. In fact, Columbus was named the #3 city in the US for fashion just behind New York and Los Angeles. From evening gowns to accessories there are so many talented designers in the Buckeye state to fill your closet with unique items to set you apart from others.

Cincinnati to Cleveland we’ve curated a list of black designers living and creating in Ohio!

