Black Twitter Slams Chance The Rapper For Suggesting Kanye West As Better President Than Biden

Chance the Rapper opened up the week by questioning whether Kanye West was a better presidential candidate than Joe Biden , and Black Twitter didn’t take too kindly to him mentioning the two in the same sentence.

Despite missing the deadline for getting his name on ballots in many states, West announced that he’s running for president on the Fourth of July. This week, Kanye released a new song tentatively called “DONDA” named after West’s deceased mother Donda West. He tweeted out an accompanying music video for the song and wrote, “In loving memory of my incredible mother on her birthday. My mom reciting KRS1 lyrics This song is called DONDA.”

Apparently, Chance was super impressed by the footage because he retweeted the video, writing, “And yall out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden. Smfh.”

Of course, someone’s creative output doesn’t mean they’ll be a good president, but Chance kept pushing the idea further that Kanye could be a worthy candidate to Biden.

First he posed the question:

“Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why? I get that you’ll want to reply that you’re just tryna “get trump out” but in this hypothetical scenario where you’re replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better??”

Then, in another tweet, he wrote:

“I finally got the answer now. I understand. Yall trust Biden more than yall trust Ye. I think I understand why, I just don’t feel the same way.”

Almost immediately, Black leaders tried to call Chance in for insinuating that West would be a better president than Biden. Writer and political commentator, Keith Boykin replied to Chance, writing, “Do your research, Chance. Kanye has already missed the deadline to appear on the ballot in several states. Even if he were the best candidate, which he is not, there is zero chance that he can be elected. Zero. Every tweet you post supporting Kanye only supports Trump.”

The damage, however, had already been done. Many people slammed Chance for bringing up West as a viable presidential candidate, calling it a distraction for an extremely important presidential race against Donald Trump.

“Kanye is an opinionated person and a successful businessman with zero political experience, who proudly says he doesn’t read or take advice. That’s basically a description of Trump – and as we’ve seen with Trump, those aren’t qualities that make someone worthy of being president,” tweeted writer William Ketchum III.

Kanye has also made outrageous and inflammatory comments similar to Trump. In an interview with Forbes, for example, West made it clear that he’s anti-choice by saying, “Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work.”

Nia Martin-Robinson, the director of Black Leadership and Engagement at Planned Parenthood, responded to West, saying, “Black women are free to make our own decisions about our bodies and pregnancies, and want and deserve to have access to the best medical care available. Any insinuation that abortion is Black genocide is offensive and infantilizing.”

Despite Kanye’s lack of research, policy proposals and other attributes necessary to be president, Chance still tried to challenge people on the idea of Yeezy as president.

“I also always felt a way about people using the word ‘presidential,’” he later tweeted. “Like a nigga acting or not acting presidential. Was Andrew Jackson acting presidential??”

Chance also tried to divert the discussion to other topics such as the killing of Fred Hampton, reparations and prison abolition. However, it didn’t work.

People were still mad at his Kanye and Joe Biden comments. When Chance asked how do people “feel about prison abolition and universal basic housing,” one user replied, “why are you asking us and not Kanye?”

You can check out more reactions to Chance’s tweets below.

