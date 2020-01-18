Call of Duty League Links Up With Kickstradomis For Custom Air Force 1’s

When you think of professional gamers, we wouldn’t be shocked if most of y’all immediately picture a bunch of “nerds” competitively playing video games. Bet you didn’t know they did it in style.

When the Call of Duty League launches in Minneapolis (Jan. 24-26), you can expect to see its athletes rocking some exclusive footwear. With the help of world-renown custom sneaker designer Kickstradomis, the league will unveil a pair of Air Force 1’s customized explicitly for league’s opening day. League Commissioner Johanna Faries will also have her very own pair to mark the occasion.

The league also announced the street style-inspired gear its athletes will be sporting during home and away matches during the leagues inaugural season. The home team will have the option of either rocker a white hoodie or shirt and the away team will be able to the same but in black. The player gear kits will also have a bomber jacket that will be worn by the COD League players to-and-from events.

These kicks aren’t the first sneakers attached to Call of Duty. Pusha T teamed up with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for an exclusive pair of his adidas Ozweego kicks called the “kingslayer” named after a medal achieved in the game. Players who reached the new officer rank (level 56) within the first week of registering were rewarded with a pair. The three stripes also collaborated with COD for a collection of sneakers inspired by Veteran’s Day.

Fashion and Esports are nothing new, we witnessed it first hand while attending the Overwatch League 2019 championship. The kicks that were gracing that stage were on point, and we expect nothing less from COD League participants. Like other professional leagues before them, we expect jerseys from and merchandise from these Esports leagues to be up there as far as popularity. With brands like Nike Puma jumping on the Esports wave, it’s a pretty safe bet to expect that.

If you are interested in purchasing some of the COD League gear, you can head here. Hit the gallery below for a detailed look at the Call of Duty League gear below.

Photo: Call of Duty / Call of Duty League

