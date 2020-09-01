Celebrities React To Chadwick Boseman’s Death on Social Media

The world is in mourning over the loss of Chadwick Boseman who lost his battle to cancer over the weekend. In a statement released on his official Twitter account, it was revealed the beloved actor was secretly diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and spent the last four years of life undergoing surgeries and chemotherapy treatments while working on film sets and visiting children’s hospitals of terminally ill children.

Since his diagnosis, Boseman blessed the culture with over 8 films including Message from the King, Marshall, 21 Bridges, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Da 5 Bloods, and the most recently wrapped project Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. He even signed up to play the lead in the film Yasuke, the true story of a 16th century Samauri of African origin.

Boseman, an elite performer devoted to telling the stories of Black heroes of fictional and true origins, left behind a tribe of close friends, politicians, and associates, many who shared heartfelt reactions to the news on social media. After scrolling below for their posts, definitely take a look at Ryan Coogler and Danai Gurira’s emotional tribute to the 43-year-old actor. Bring a Kleenex, though.

