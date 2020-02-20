Celebrities Who’ve Made A Positive Comeback After Prison

Everybody deserves a second chance. Here’s a look at a few celebs who went to prison and turned their lives around when they got out…

1. Gucci Mane Source:Getty Gucci Mane’s been locked up a few times; but his release in 2016, after serving time for gun charges, birthed a new man. New weight-loss. New mindset. New music. New wife. New book. Go Gucci!

2. Remy Ma Source:Getty Remy did time in jail for shooting her former friend who allegedly stole from her in 2007. Since being released in 2014, the rapper went on to have another child with husband Papoose, make music and even launch a clothing line where a portion of the sales benefit formerly incarcerated women.

3. Charles S. Dutton Source:Getty When Dutton was 17 years old, he got into a fight that resulted in the death of a man. He was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to seven years in prison. In jail he read plays and after being released, he pursued acting.

4. T.I. Source:Getty In 2009, T.I. served more than six months in prison for federal weapons charges. Ten years later, he was recognized by the Georgia State Senate for his nonprofit organizations “Harris Community Works” and “For The Love Of Our Fathers.”

5. Lil Kim Source:@PhotosByBeanz Kimmy Blanco served one year in prison in 2005 for lying to a federal grand jury to protect a friend involved in a 2001 shooting. During the 2000s though, she launched the Lil Kim Cares foundation to raise money for issues that affected her personally, including homelessness, transitional living, child neglect and domestic abuse.