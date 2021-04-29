The makeup-loving collective agrees: smudging, fading, or a flaky-looking beat is not the definition of a beauty win. If you take your makeup cues from beauty lovers in the social media orbit, there are many tips and tricks for locking in your beat that these creators swear by. Sometimes it’s best to keep things simple and stay on script. If you’re getting my heavy drift, a makeup setting spray is a must-have for your collection.
A makeup setting spray is pretty much what the name describes. This product is a facial mist that works as the finishing touch to setting your makeup products in place. In other words, it gives your makeup a protective layer, much like a top coat does for nail polish. Hence why makeup artist Ashunta Sheriff swears by this must-have product.
Known as the MUA behind the gorgeous Taraji P. Henson and other Hollywood A-listers, Ashunta plays no games when it comes to delivering a gorgeous beauty beat. The finishing touch to all of her masterpieces is a mist of nourishing setting spray. “The right formula can help to moisturize skin and keep skin soft and supple,” she said. “There are also offerings that can be used to prep skin pre-application and set post-application.”
In the spirit of helping you find the right setting spray to satisfy your needs, we tapped in with Ashunta to find out some of the best picks to add to your beauty arsenal. Keep reading to find four of Ashunta’s favorite makeup setting spray recommendations.
Celebrity MUA Ashunta Sheriff Shares 4 Of Her Must-Have Makeup Setting Sprays was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. In Beauty Power Up 3-in-1 Face MistSource:In Beauty
The In Beauty Power Up 3-in-1 Face Mist ($22.00, InBeautyProject.com) is one of Ashunta’s favorites for a good reason. This product works as a facial mist, toner, and setting spray which is designed to cover all of the bases in your routine.
“This setting spray is amazing because it tones, rehydrates, and sets makeup, Ashunta shares. “It is a super multi tasking setting spray that is one of my favorites.” for sure!”
2. NYX Cosmetics Matte Finishing Setting SpraySource:Nyx Cosmetics
For the girls in need of an offering that can help combat shine, a mutinying setting spray should be on your radar. It just so happens that the NYX Cosmetics Matte Finishing Setting Spray ($8.50, NyxCosmetics.com) is at the top of Ashunta’s list.
“This matte inish setting spray does just that,” Ashunta shares. “It locks makeup on for hours on end and leave it with a smooth matter finish.”
Not to mention, this cult-favorite find is just as gentle on your wallet as it is on your face.
3. Fenty Beauty What it Dew Makeup Refreshing SpraySource:Sephora
The Fenty Beauty What it Dew Makeup Refreshing Spray ($30.00, Sephora.com) is one that lives up to the hype. Hydration and long-lasting coverage is the name of the game with this product and its herbal extracts gets the job done every time. Plus, this number works double-duty before and after makeup application.
“I love this spray because it’s very hydrating and it can be used to prep skin before makeup and after to set,” Ashunta explains.
You can also use this offering whenever you skin is in need of a quick pick-me-up. Basically, the days of spending extra coins on separate products to prep and set your face are over.
4. Giovanni’s Nourishing Setting Spray & MistSource:Giovanni
It’s always a good idea to opt for a product that can nourish and hydrate skin without leaving you with a shiny face beat. So, it comes as no surprise that Ashunta is quite fond of Giovanni’s Nourishing Setting Spray & Mist ($9.99, GiovanniCosmetics.com).
“Since it nourishes skin with Aloe and Hemp seas, it makes for a great option to tone down any redness in skin,” Ashunta says. “It’s gentle and I love to also prep with this spray as well because of its moisturizing properties.”