Celebs Brought The Looks For The 2023 Coachella Festival

Denim, straps, boots, fringe, and leather (we know what you’re thinking — in the desert?) can only mean one thing — the festival season is upon us. The 2023 Coachella festival kicked off this weekend and celebs brought their best desert style to Indio, California.

This year’s massive Coachella festival featured performances by Latto, Willow Smith, Glorilla, and Frank Ocean, who made his return to the stage in over six years. While his performance garnered its own reactions, Latto also made headlines over her spicy lyrics.

There’s ton to do at Coachella, from the biggest performances to activations and brand events like Revolve’s annual party, Nylon House, Heineken House, or stopping by the YouTube Shorts Content Studio for some dope flicks, celebs took every opportunity to bring 2023 Coachella style.

Keep scrolling to see who wore what to Coachella 2023.

