Dani Leigh Might Have The Best TikTok/Triller Account [Videos]

Dani Leigh has been dancing around the world for quite awhile now. Since the drop of her single ‘Lil Bebe’ she has getting bigger and bigger. Following that song was another bop with Chris Brown called ‘Easy’. Dani loves to dance (as we all know from following her on IG) so the concept of Triller & TikTok was perfect for her!

Lil Bebe has been dropping snippets to some of her newest unreleased songs on her Triller. Make sure you follow her to see some dope dancing and some unreleased music from Dani.

