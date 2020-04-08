Philly bred Dion Waiters has been laid up in the house scrolling through Instagram where something did not sit well with him. Who is the best basketball player in Philly?

Listen Live

Waiters has automatically labeled himself “big homie” of the Philly basketball scene. Many other ball players in the city beg to differ. Waiters went on Instagram Live to see if anyone wanted to test his theory on why he is the best and Sheed Jordan stepped up to the plate. The debate between the two was absolutely priceless. This was just the beginning now this has started a real debate on who is the best ball player from Philly?

Related: Tory Lanez Invites Philly Girl To Twerk On IG Live & Gets Suspended For A Week

Saudia Shuler Goes Viral Putting Eggs In Her Mac N’ Cheese [Video]

Dion Waiters Asks IG Who Is The Best Ball Player In Philly? “I’m Big Homie” was originally published on rnbphilly.com