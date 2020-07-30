Disturbing ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ Clip of Vado Putting His Hands On Tahiry Spurs Reactions

We were all thrown for a loop when both Tahiry and Vado appeared on VH1’s reality show, Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition, hoping to take their “situationship” to the next level. A clip promoting an upcoming episode revealed Vado has some severe anger issues he needs to get checked out.

In the disturbing clip shared by Dr. Ish, who serves as the in-house psychiatrist on the show, we witnessed Vado lunging at Tahiry and violently grabbing her while yelling, “you lucky I don’t f***ing hurt you.” We don’t know what led up to the moment because the video clip is heavily edited. But in the aftermath, Vado could be heard mentioning someone throwing an apple at him.

In the tweet that featured the video, Dr. Ish stated that he vowed to make the situation right for the model/reality star.

“This is not okay y’all!” he wrote. “Never. Ever. I couldn’t believe it happened. Everybody froze. We’re going to do everything we can to make it right @therealtahiry.”

Many were not pleased that Ish used the clip to promote the upcoming episode of the reality show.

Ish Major posting that clip Vado and Tahiry for marketing purposes for the show is what’s really disgusting. These bottom of the barrel reality shows don’t care about anything but ratings. — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) July 29, 2020

Some believe that the incident was staged or scripted, but in an Instagram post, Jose stated emphatically that it was not while giving an update to her fans and followers.

“Let me be CLEAR for all the people that are saying that this was “scripted” it is NOT! As a woman that has already suffered physical abuse at the hands of a man why would I ever want to relive that? There is no check big enough for me to EVER play like that!”

Vado also responded to the clip in a now-deleted IG post claiming that “no one was hit.”

As expected, the clip has spurned many reactions, most of them condemning Vado for putting his hands on Tahiry on national television, which is not okay.

