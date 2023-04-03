When we say that Dreamville Fest 2023 owes us NOTHING… we really mean it!
With the sun shining, day 2 of Raleigh’s premiere music festival kicked off with a bang. With performances by Reuben Vincent, Jordan Ward, Cozz, Baby Tate, Ayra Starr, Mario, Waka Flocka Flame, Bas, JID, Summer Walker, and Burna Boy, the energy was at an all-time high. We also had the added bonus of special guests Travis Porter, 6lack and Rapsody to get the crowd jumping!
And, as always, we closed things out with Dreamville’s head honcho J. Cole performing his hits. However, he was not alone this year as he welcomed the one and only Drake as a special guest. And as if THAT wasn’t enough, Drake brought some guests himself, including GloRilla, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, and Lil Wayne!
Needless to say, it’s going to be hard to top this year’s festival… but we can’t wait until 2024’s fest!
Check out highlights from day 2 of Dreamville Fest in our gallery below!
Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 2 Recap was originally published on hiphopnc.com
1. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of DreamvilleSource:Simon Chasalow/Dreamville Festival/The Parallel Agency
Photos from 2023 Dreamville Festival at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park, April 2, 2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest
2. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of DreamvilleSource:Izzy Nuzzo/Dreamville Festival/The Parallel Agency
Photos from 2023 Dreamville Festival at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park, April 2, 2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest
3. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of DreamvilleSource:Julian Bajsel/Dreamville Festival/The Parallel Agency
Photos from 2023 Dreamville Festival at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park, April 2, 2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest
4. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of DreamvilleSource:Brandon Todd/Dreamville Festival/The Parallel Agency
Photos from 2023 Dreamville Festival at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park, April 2, 2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest
5. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of DreamvilleSource:@THEMCDUB/Dreamville Festival/The Parallel Agency
Photos of day 2 of Dreamville Festival 2023 at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park, April 2, 2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest
6. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of DreamvilleSource:Frankie Vergaraa/Dreamville Festival/The Parallel Agency
Photos of day 2 of Dreamville Festival 2023 at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park, April 2, 2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest
7. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of DreamvilleSource:Greg Noire/Dreamville Festival/The Parallel Agency
Photos of day 2 of Dreamville Festival 2023 at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park, April 2, 2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest
8. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of Dreamville
9. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of DreamvilleSource:Paige Boyd
Photos from day 2 of 2023 Dreamville Festival at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park on April 2, 2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest
10. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of DreamvilleSource:Paige Boyd
Photos from day 2 of 2023 Dreamville Festival at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park on April 2, 2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest
11. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of DreamvilleSource:Paige Boyd
Photos from day 2 of 2023 Dreamville Festival at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park on April 2, 2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest
12. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of DreamvilleSource:Paige Boyd
Photos from day 2 of 2023 Dreamville Festival at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park on April 2, 2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest
13. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of Dreamville
14. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of Dreamville
15. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of Dreamville
16. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of Dreamville
17. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of Dreamville
18. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of Dreamville
19. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of DreamvilleSource:R1
Dreamville Festival 23 dreamville festival 23
20. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of DreamvilleSource:R1
Dreamville Festival 23 dreamville festival 23
21. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of DreamvilleSource:Paige Boyd
Photos from day 2 of 2023 Dreamville Festival at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park on April 2, 2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest
22. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of DreamvilleSource:Paige Boyd
Photos from day 2 of 2023 Dreamville Festival at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park on April 2, 2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest
23. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of DreamvilleSource:Paige Boyd
Photos from day 2 of 2023 Dreamville Festival at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park on April 2, 2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest
24. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of DreamvilleSource:Paige Boyd
Photos from day 2 of 2023 Dreamville Festival at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park on April 2, 2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest
25. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of DreamvilleSource:Paige Boyd
Photos from day 2 of 2023 Dreamville Festival at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park on April 2, 2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest
26. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of DreamvilleSource:Paige Boyd
Photos from day 2 of 2023 Dreamville Festival at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park on April 2, 2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest
27. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of DreamvilleSource:Paige Boyd
Photos from day 2 of 2023 Dreamville Festival at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park on April 2, 2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest
28. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of DreamvilleSource:Paige Boyd
Photos from day 2 of 2023 Dreamville Festival at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park on April 2, 2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest
29. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of DreamvilleSource:Paige Boyd
Photos from day 2 of 2023 Dreamville Festival at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park on April 2, 2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest
30. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of DreamvilleSource:Paige Boyd
Photos from day 2 of 2023 Dreamville Festival at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park on April 2, 2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest
31. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of DreamvilleSource:Paige Boyd
Photos from day 2 of 2023 Dreamville Festival at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park on April 2, 2023 dreamville,dreamville festival,dreamville fest