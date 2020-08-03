CLOSE
Fine Over 40: 10 Black Celebrity Women Over 40 Who Are #BodyGoals AF

Posted 18 hours ago

Tracee Ellis Ross is aging like fine wine. Sis is over 40 and giving folks half her age the business in the fresh face, beauty and body departments. But she isn’t the only celebrity woman over the age of 40 whose body is in the best shape of their lives. From Hallee Berry to Angela Bassett, fitness is a top priority for these Hollywood A-listers.

Ross, who inspired this list with her toned physique in this black bikini, works out about four times a week.

“I don’t starve myself, but I work my ass off at the gym. I am aware of what I’m eating,” she told Health Magazine. “I moisturize, and I dry brush, and I infrared sauna, and I do acupuncture and I get facials.”

Berry, who is working on a new film title Bruised, has one of the most intense Hollywood workouts.

“I had no idea what her age was when I met her. I never looked or was interested in that and when I found out I was absolutely shellshocked because she has the discipline and athleticism of a 25-year old,” Berry’s trainer Peter Lee Thomas told People.

And when it comes to Gabrielle Union’s youthful appearance, the beloved beauty gave us a glimpse of her at-home workout on Instastories and we’re definitely intimidated.

Also on our list of #bodygoals is comedienne Mo’nique, who danced her way into her plus size hour glass frame. Keep scrolling to see these toned thespians.

1. Halle Berry

At 53 years young, Halle Berry is in the best shape of her life.

2. Angela Bassett

At 61 years old, Angela Bassett is giving these young women a run for teir Hollywood-earned money.

3. Tracee Ellis Ross

It’s the abs for me.

4. Mo’Nique

Being fit looks great in an size. And Mo’nique is 52-years-old 

5. Sanaa Lathan

Cabo. 🌾

At 48, Sanaa Lathan continues to slay in the face, body and career departments. 

6. Gabrielle Union

🌊🌊🌊🖤🖤🖤

At 47-years-old, Gabrielle Union doesn’t look a day over “Bring It On.”

7. Nicole Murphy

Nicole Murphy is 52-years-old. That’s it. That’s the caption.

8. Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton took to the gram to remind us she’s still that bish at 52-years-old.

9. Regina King

Sis is chiseled! 

10. Tyra Banks

At 47, Tyra is still Sports Illustrated ready.

