Philadelphia is home of the Cheesesteak, Turntablism, and now Wrestling, for the weekend.

WWE is bringing Wrestlemania XL to Philadelphia at the Lincoln Financial Field.

WWE will be holding shows starting this weekend starting Friday April 5th as Smackdown will be at the Wells Fargo Center. Smackdown will feature a Hall of Fame Ceremony succeeding the event. Wrestlemania XL well be held Saturday and Sunday April 5th and 6th and the Lincoln Financial Field. Monday April 8th Monday Night Raw will be back at the Wells Fargo Center.

All the stars past and present are expected to be showcased on this weekend. Many Celebrities and people alike are coming from all over the world to see a spectacular extravaganza. WWE alumi, such as the Undertaker, will be hosting as well as Celebrities like Wale, who is currently looking for Philly’s best cheesesteak while he’s in the city.

So after you get your Philly Cheesesteak and visit love park, head over to the Philadelphia Convention center. WWE will be hosting a series of events, as well as meet and greets.

Saturday wrestling fans could head on over to Suplex Vintage Wrestling, one of the premiere wrestling memorabilia stores in the city. SVW features wrestling merchandise including T-shirts, championship belts, action figures, and more. It even has a “Stone Cold Saloon.” SVW will be hosting a number of events Saturday.

SVW with be throwing a block party featuring live wrestling in the street, pop up shop from Fourth Rope and Westside Gunn,

In the midst of the madness, at 12 p.m., they will be holding a pop-up shop with designers such as: God’s Chillin, Worldwide Vintage, and Felons.

If you are a Silver ticket holders through WWE, Head to the Lincoln Financial Field ahead of the show to catch the preshow tailgate both Saturday and Sunday.

Here are Five MUST ATTEND Events in Philadelphia for Wrestlemania XL Weekend

