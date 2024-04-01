Listen Live
Local

Former Colts CB Found Dead At Age 35

Published on April 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
NFL: AUG 13 Preseason - Lions at Colts

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Former Colts CB Found Dead At Age 35

Former NFL star cornerback Vontae Davis has been found dead in a Florida home at the age of 35.

A death investigation is underway.

According to property records, the home is owned by Adaline Davis, who is Davis’ grandmother.

Police said that a male was found deceased at the home and that no foul play was involved.

Davis played 10 seasons before retiring in 2018.

  • Miami Dolphins (2009-2011)
  • Indianapolis Colts (2012-2017)
  • Buffalo Bills (2018)

Davis played his college football career for the Fighting Illini and had 139 solo tackles and seven interceptions in three seasons.

He was a selected as the 25th overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.

The two-time Pro Bowler had 396 tackles, 22 interceptions, and two sacks over his career.

He abruptly retired in the middle of a Bills game in 2018.

2014 was Vontae Davis’ best season:


Check out below a few tweets sent out from Coaches and Teammates.

The post Former Colts CB Found Dead At Age 35 appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Former Colts CB Found Dead At Age 35  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Trending
5 items
Local

Former Colts CB Found Dead At Age 35

Pop Culture

Kash Doll’s Gender Reveal Is Delivered By The Easter Bunny – It’s A Girl!

Premiere of 'Collateral' in New York city.
Entertainment

Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″

Jay-Z Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of 'Reasonable Doubt' - Inside
Celebrity Gossip

Rumor Has It Jay-Z Gave Foxy Brown A STD And Took Her Virginity AT 15!

POWER MUSIC CURATOR NICKI MINAJ
Entertainment

Win $250 + Tickets to See Nicki Minaj!

Ebony Pre-Oscar Celebration
DJ Dimepiece

Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname “Super Head” [VIDEO]

Urban One Health and Fitness Expo
Home

Urban One Health and Fitness Expo

Bread & Butter by Zalando 2018
News & Gossip

#ThirstTrap: Jaden Smith NUDES?!?

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close