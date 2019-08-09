CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

GET THE LOOK: How Tanyka Renee Maintained Her Melanated Crop Over Makeup All Day!

Posted August 9, 2019

Tanyka Renee

Source: @idouglasphoto / @idouglasphoto


Barbados is a beautiful island full of experiences. Already lively, the land transforms into one massive party during Crop Over season. It is an experience of a lifetime!

MUST SEE: Rihanna Is A Bantu Knot BAE At Barbados Crop Over

My Crop Over festivities were full of culture. The six days I spent in Barbados were the most fun I had in a while. This included no sleep, dancing for hours, lots of drinking, indulging in some of the best food and even partying with the Queen Rihanna. All of this could have wrecked havoc on my skin if I let it.

Tanyka Renee

Source: @idouglasphoto / @idouglasphoto


How did I get and maintain my glow?

The work started before I jumped on the plane. The night before my flight I washed, exfoliated my skin, applied toner and a sheet mask. The exfoliation rids the skins surface of dead skin cells allowing for moisture to properly penetrate. During my flight and my entire trip I made sure to drink lots of water. Your body consist of 75% of water. When drinking, sweating, and being in the sun you need to drink more water than you usually do. I double up my intake.

Once I landed in Barbados the shenanigans began…. To keep my skin intact I “binge-masked.” This process includes a sheet mask every morning and recovery nighttime mask when I went to sleep. This helped with any irritation from the sun, dryness from flight, help with fatigue and maintained my glow.

Tanyka Renee

Source: @idouglasphoto / @idouglasphoto


The biggest event of Crop Over is called Kadooment Day. The national holiday shuts down the streets! I had the opportunity to wear a frontline costume with the band Krave. This meant I had to be camera ready at all times even in the hot sun, and rain.

Due to my crazy party schedule and the makeup artist being fully booked, my makeup was done at 10pm the night before Kadooment. After talking to other carnival participants I learned this was a normal practice.

I wanted glowy skin and Bella from @FacesofBellaRouge promised me a glowy look without a sweaty finished.

Tanyka Renee

Source: @idouglasphoto / @idouglasphoto


I began by prepping my face. Washed, exfoiliated, toned (Ofra Fruit Acid Lotion), moisturized and primed (Inglot magnifying under makeup base). Stay away from oil based products!

Bella then applied a matte foundation (Maybeline Super Stay 370), concealer (Maybelline Age Rewind in Tan), eye primer (P. Louise shade 10, eyeshadows (jovias Place Warrior and Saharan ii palate), liner (Loreal Lineur Intense in Black) and lashes. She set my make up using Ben Nye translucent powder in topaz and Sacha Cosmetics in Buttercup) and sealed the look with Ben Nye Final Seal. She also provided me with a touch up kit that included a sponge applicator, a lipgloss, and antibacterial wipes.

The next morning after I put on my highlighter on my cheek bones and collar bone. I applied lipgloss and sprayed some more sealing spray.

Surprisingly my makeup lasted and my skin glowed all day!

Keep scrolling for more images of Tanyka Renne and check out my Instagram for even more adventures @TanykaRenee. www.Tanykarenee.com

 

GET THE LOOK: How Tanyka Renee Maintained Her Melanated Crop Over Makeup All Day! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

📍The South of France

A post shared by T A N Y K A R E N E E (@tanykarenee) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

📍The Taj Mahal

A post shared by T A N Y K A R E N E E (@tanykarenee) on

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

📍Lake Powell 🚤

A post shared by T A N Y K A R E N E E (@tanykarenee) on

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

Happy New Year!!! ⚡️⚡️ *Update: Congratulations @imbretiful you won the giveaway! * I partnered up with @chukkacaribbean to allow one of my lucky followers and their bestie (or boo) to win a chance to experience the famous “Bamboo Rafting ” adventure. You will be able to flick it up on a hand crafted bamboo raft and relax down the river. 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲 To enter the giveaway, follow these instructions: 1. Follow @chukkacaribbean and @TanykaRenee 2. Like this post 3. Comment on why you should win and tag who you want to take with you!! For every COMMENT, you get 1 entry (unlimited) . The competition closes Saturday and the winner will be announced Sunday on my instastory. The winner is selected randomly by a generator. . Disclaimer: This is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with PayPal or Instagram. By entering, entrants confirm they are over 18 years of age and release Instagram and all participants of all responsibility, and agree to Instagram’s terms of use. Only for the USA, EU and Canadian residents. VOID where prohibited by law. No purchase necessary.

A post shared by T A N Y K A R E N E E (@tanykarenee) on

Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close