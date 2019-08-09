GET THE LOOK: How Tanyka Renee Maintained Her Melanated Crop Over Makeup All Day!

Barbados is a beautiful island full of experiences. Already lively, the land transforms into one massive party during Crop Over season. It is an experience of a lifetime!

My Crop Over festivities were full of culture. The six days I spent in Barbados were the most fun I had in a while. This included no sleep, dancing for hours, lots of drinking, indulging in some of the best food and even partying with the Queen Rihanna. All of this could have wrecked havoc on my skin if I let it.

The work started before I jumped on the plane. The night before my flight I washed, exfoliated my skin, applied toner and a sheet mask. The exfoliation rids the skins surface of dead skin cells allowing for moisture to properly penetrate. During my flight and my entire trip I made sure to drink lots of water. Your body consist of 75% of water. When drinking, sweating, and being in the sun you need to drink more water than you usually do. I double up my intake.

Once I landed in Barbados the shenanigans began…. To keep my skin intact I “binge-masked.” This process includes a sheet mask every morning and recovery nighttime mask when I went to sleep. This helped with any irritation from the sun, dryness from flight, help with fatigue and maintained my glow.

The biggest event of Crop Over is called Kadooment Day. The national holiday shuts down the streets! I had the opportunity to wear a frontline costume with the band Krave. This meant I had to be camera ready at all times even in the hot sun, and rain.

Due to my crazy party schedule and the makeup artist being fully booked, my makeup was done at 10pm the night before Kadooment. After talking to other carnival participants I learned this was a normal practice.

I wanted glowy skin and Bella from @FacesofBellaRouge promised me a glowy look without a sweaty finished.

I began by prepping my face. Washed, exfoiliated, toned (Ofra Fruit Acid Lotion), moisturized and primed (Inglot magnifying under makeup base). Stay away from oil based products!

Bella then applied a matte foundation (Maybeline Super Stay 370), concealer (Maybelline Age Rewind in Tan), eye primer (P. Louise shade 10, eyeshadows (jovias Place Warrior and Saharan ii palate), liner (Loreal Lineur Intense in Black) and lashes. She set my make up using Ben Nye translucent powder in topaz and Sacha Cosmetics in Buttercup) and sealed the look with Ben Nye Final Seal. She also provided me with a touch up kit that included a sponge applicator, a lipgloss, and antibacterial wipes.

The next morning after I put on my highlighter on my cheek bones and collar bone. I applied lipgloss and sprayed some more sealing spray.

Surprisingly my makeup lasted and my skin glowed all day!

