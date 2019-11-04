Happy Birthday, Diddy! Here are 10 Times He Dominated Men’s Fashion

Sean P. Diddy , Puff Daddy, Mr. Love Combs is a pioneer in the Hip Hop community. His work ethic is exemplified in the empires he’s build in both music and fashion. Simply put, he’s been inspiring us all since the early 90’s.

Diddy is responsible for some of the biggest musicians we’ve seen today. He’s contributed to the culture in a way that will reach generations to come. From Biggie Smalls to Danity Kane, he has put in the work that allowed each artists to shine bright.

When Diddy wasn’t dabbling in music, he launched the Sean John clothing line. The 90’s was the height of young, black designers dominating the fashion industry. During that time, brands like Sean John gave you a sense of social status. When Diddy wasn’t playing in fashion, he was launching monumental brands like Revolt TV and Ciroc.

Diddy’s resume is long and strong. This Scorpio is an all-around business man. His work ethic is impeccable and he is continuously changing the game for the culture. He may not be that successful in the love department, but when it comes to starting successful companies, discovering talented artists, and designing clothes, he’s got it locked.

Today the GOT turns 50! Half a century of greatness. In Honor of Sean P. Diddy Combs’ 50th birthday, we’re checking out 10 times he dominated men’s fashion.

