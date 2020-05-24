Patti LaBelle has given us over 50 years of great music. She is a pillar when it comes to the rhythm, blues, soul, and gospel genre. Her high soprano voice has enough power to send chills down your spine, and then some. With 19 albums over the last 40 years, Patti’s career is an absolute inspiration. She has 2 Grammy awards, 7 NAACP awards, along with a slew of Living Legend and Lifetime Achievement Awards sitting on her mantle.

Patti LaBelle is the queen of reinventing herself. A few years ago, she broke the internet when she marketed her Sweet Potato Pies. They went viral and sold out in every Walmart store across the country. Talk about passive income.

Mrs Patti will always be known as one of the greats. Her presence alone is infectious. She is the black community’s great auntie. She will throw down in the kitchen while singing a beautiful gospel song. When she’s done, she will shade you to filth, kiss your forehead, and then make you another plate of food. In honor of our auntie’s 76th birthday, we’re counting down 10 times Patti proved her legendary status.

Happy Birthday Patti LaBelle! Here Are 10 Times She Proved Her Legendary Status was originally published on hellobeautiful.com