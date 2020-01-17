It’s a new year and celebs aren’t slowing down on showing us their style. A lot when on this week from The Bad Boys 2 Premiere to celebs like Kandi going on the Tamron Hall Show or Yara Shahidi walking through New York City repping Ivy Park x Adidas. We rounded up our favorite fashion moments from the week. Sit back and get ready to click your way through some serious style inspo! Share with us which looks are your favorite.
Here Are The Best Celeb Style Moments Of The Week 1/13/20 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. KAT GRAHAMSource:Getty
Kat Graham gave us a sultry and sexy look for the Bad Boys 2 Premiere.
2. KAT GRAHAMSource:Getty
She’s wearing Ulyana Sergeenko Fall 2019 Couture.
3. STORM REIDSource:Getty
Storm Reid attends Premiere Of Columbia Pictures’ “Bad Boys For Life” at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 14, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Loving this straight hair on the Euphoria star.
4. STORM REIDSource:Getty
The Euphoria actress served us a ‘Beetlejuice’ moment in Balmain.
5. ROBIN ROBERTSSource:Getty
Robin Roberts produced and presented her Lifetime movie Robin Robers Presents “Stolen By My Mother, The Kamiyah Mobley Story”.
6. ROBIN ROBERTSSource:Getty
In David Koma London.
7. KANDI
Kandi at the Tamron Hall Show. Wearing Area.
8. YARA SHAHIDI
Yara Shahidi wears Ivy Park x Adidas while out and about in NYC.
9. NIECY NASH
Niecy Nash gives us a pretty in pink moment before going on Good Morning America.
10. ZENDAYASource:Getty
Okay, so technically this is a look from the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards (and that was a Sunday), but it was so fire we had to include it!
11. SELENA GOMEZSource:Getty
Selena Gomez is promoting her new album and looked so beautiful on Jimmy Fallon! She’s wearing Miu Miu.