With E3 canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Microsoft had to improvise a bit with its rollout leading up to the Xbox Series X holiday 2020 launch.
Today (May.7), the company showed off the “gameplay of some titles coming to the Xbox Series X. The games that showcased during the live stream included Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Madden 21, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and more.
Other games announced that are coming to Xbox Series X as well the Xbox One was Dirt 5, Bandai Namco’s SCARLET NEXUS, Second Extinction. Microsoft also used the presentation to highlight the Xbox Series X Smart Delivery feature, which allows gamers to buy games on Xbox One, and when Series X arrives, upgrade them at no cost.
During the presentation, EA announced that Madden 21 will be one of those games that you will be able to take to the “next level” when Xbox Series X launches, allowing gamers to upgrade for free. The feature will also be available for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla as well.
Microsoft will be holding these l#InsideXbox live streams once a month, leading up to the launch of the Xbox Series X. So looking forward to learning new information about the console and seeing more games. You peep all of the trailers in the gallery below.
—
Photo: Microsoft / Xbox Series X
HHW Gaming: Microsoft Took Us #InsideXbox & Showed Off The Games Coming To Xbox Series X was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: First Look Gameplay Trailer | Ubisoft NA
“Ninth century AD. Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources, a Viking raider, Eivor, leads a clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms. Their mission: establish a new permanent home, no matter the cost.”
2. Yakuza: Like a Dragon | Cinematic Trailer
“Become Ichiban Kasuga, a low-ranking yakuza grunt left on the brink of death by the man he trusted most. Take up your legendary bat and get ready to crack some underworld skulls in dynamic RPG combat set against the backdrop of modern-day Japan.”
3. Second Extinction Xbox Announcement Trailer
“Second Extinction is an intense 3 player co-op FPS, where you work as a team to take down large groups of savage mutated dinosaurs. Fight through a maelstrom of bullets, bombs, teeth, claws, and gore, it’s up to you to reclaim Earth!”
4. SCARLET NEXUS | Announcement Trailer | Xbox One
In a far distant future, humanity’s last hope falls into the hands of an elite group of psionic soldiers, who battle an invincible threat known as, Others. Unravel the mysteries of a Brain Punk future caught between technology and psychic abilities in, SCARLET NEXUS.
5. The Medium Official Reveal with Gameplay
The Medium is a next-gen psychological horror game, featuring a ‘dual’ soundtrack by Akira Yamaoka and Arkadiusz Reikowski.
6. The Ascent | Xbox Series X | Reveal Trailer
“The Ascent is a solo and co-op action RPG set in a cyberpunk world. The mega-corporation that owns you and everyone, The Ascent Group, has just collapsed. Can you survive without it?”
7. Call of the Sea Reveal Trailer
“Call of the Sea is an otherworldly adventure game set in the 1930s, South Pacific. Explore a lush island paradise and puzzle out the secrets of a lost civilization in the hunt for your husband’s missing expedition.”
8. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 ‘Come Dance’ Trailer
“Enter the World of Darkness and rise through vampire society. Experience Seattle – a city full of alluring, dangerous, characters, and factions. You are dead now but stronger, quicker, more alluring, and with potential for so much more. Choose to be brutal and unflinching or cultured and seductive. Use charm, cunning, terror and sheer will to rise through vampire society. What monster will you be?”
9. CHORUS Announce Trailer [Official]
10. Scorn Xbox Series X Trailer
“Scorn is an atmospheric first-person horror adventure currently in development by Ebb Software.”
11. Dirt 5 | Official Announce Trailer
“DIRT 5 writes a new chapter in the legacy of DiRT – bolder and braver than ever before. Travel the globe, tame the most incredible off-road machines with your friends, and be part of a vibe that delivers big on epic action, pure expression, and unbridled style.”
12. Bright Memory Infinite – Next-Gen Trailer
“Bright Memory: Infinite is an all-new lightning-fast fusion of the FPS and action genres, created by FYQD-Studio. Combine a wide variety of skills and abilities to unleash dazzling combo attacks. Bright Memory: Infinite is set in a sprawling, futuristic metropolis in the year 2036. A strange phenomenon for which scientists can find no explanation has occurred in the skies around the world. The Supernatural Science Research Organization (SRO) has sent agents out to various regions to investigate this phenomenon. It is soon discovered that these strange occurrences are connected to an archaic mystery – an as-of-yet unknown history of two worlds, about to come to light…”
13. Madden NFL 21 – Official Next-Gen Announcement Trailer | Inside Xbox
“EA has revealed the first look at the next-gen version of Madden, NFL 21, offering a look at how the long-running football franchise will take advantage of next-gen hardware.”