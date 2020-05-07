HHW Gaming: Microsoft Took Us #InsideXbox & Showed Off The Games Coming To Xbox Series X

With E3 canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Microsoft had to improvise a bit with its rollout leading up to the Xbox Series X holiday 2020 launch.

Today (May.7), the company showed off the “gameplay of some titles coming to the Xbox Series X. The games that showcased during the live stream included Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Madden 21, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and more.

Other games announced that are coming to Xbox Series X as well the Xbox One was Dirt 5, Bandai Namco’s SCARLET NEXUS, Second Extinction. Microsoft also used the presentation to highlight the Xbox Series X Smart Delivery feature, which allows gamers to buy games on Xbox One, and when Series X arrives, upgrade them at no cost.

During the presentation, EA announced that Madden 21 will be one of those games that you will be able to take to the “next level” when Xbox Series X launches, allowing gamers to upgrade for free. The feature will also be available for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla as well.

Microsoft will be holding these l#InsideXbox live streams once a month, leading up to the launch of the Xbox Series X. So looking forward to learning new information about the console and seeing more games. You peep all of the trailers in the gallery below.

Photo: Microsoft / Xbox Series X

