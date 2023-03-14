Honoring the Women of 614 for Women’s History Month

March is Women’s History Month. And Radio One Columbus is honoring Women of 614 that are making a positive mark in our community. Meet our 2023 honorees LC Johnson, Rita Ruller-Yates, and Cheryl Brooks-Sullivan.

Know another woman in our community that should be honored? Click here to nominate here

Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Honoring the Women of 614 for Women’s History Month was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

1. Women of 614 Honoree: Rita Fuller-Yates Source:Radio One Digital Rita Fuller-Yates is an Author and Historian from Columbus, Ohio. Graduate of East High School, she has a bachelor’s degree in history from OU and a master’s from Savannah College of Art & Design. In 2016 she authored her first book, “Life, Camera, Action – A guide to great hosting and entertainment.” Then became an Art History Professor at CCAD all while becoming a lifestyle expert for local news outlets. Growing up on the east side she found herself emerged in the rich history and culture which inspired her to launch her own “Columbus Black History” book series, all while offering history bus tours to teach and share African American history we have in Columbus. Her mission continues as she plans to educate and provide resources to help people learn about our rich history.

2. Women of 614 Honoree: Cheryl Brooks Sullivan Source:Radio One Digital Cheryl Brooks Sullivan was elected 2016 as Franklin County Treasurer. Cheryl Brooks Sullivan has remained in office for the last 7 years; as the first African American to serve as Franklin County Treasurer and the first woman to serve in any Franklin County office. Columbus native, Treasurer Brooks Sullivan is committed to keeping people in homes with programs in place to help with retention and property taxes for homeowners. She serves as Chairs on the Board of Directors for the Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation, the Franklin County Budget Commission and the Franklin County Investment Advisory Committee. She volunteers with the Greater Columbus Arts Council, is Vice Chair of the Community of Caring Development Foundation, and as a Board member for Ohio Legal Help. She is affiliated with the National Coalition of 100 Black Women Central Ohio Chapter and the NAACP.