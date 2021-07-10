Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert 2021 [Gallery] was originally published on hotspotatl.com
1. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Fredo Bang performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
2. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Recording artist Saucy Santana performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
3. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Recording artist Saucy Santana performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,musician,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
4. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Recording artist Saucy Santana performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
5. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Fredo Bang performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,artist,heat – temperature,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
6. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Fredo Bang performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
7. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Jhacari performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
8. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Jhacari performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
9. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Jhacari performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
10. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Fabo performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
11. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Fabo performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
12. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Fabo performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
13. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Wavy Navy Pooh performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
14. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Yoshi the Cat in the Hat performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,hat,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
15. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Yoshi the Cat in the Hat performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,hat,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
16. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Yoshi the Cat in the Hat performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
17. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Yoshi the Cat in the Hat performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
18. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper K.O. Da Beast performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
19. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Cartel Brothers perform onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
20. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Cartel Brothers perform onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
21. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Cartel Brothers perform onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
22. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper The Royal Prince performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,artist,heat – temperature,georgia – us state,royalty,atlanta – georgia
23. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Yoshi the Cat in the Hat performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,hat,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
24. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper/producer XO performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,producer,atlanta – georgia
25. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper The Royal Prince performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,artist,heat – temperature,georgia – us state,royalty,atlanta – georgia
26. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Flow $tro performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
27. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Flow $tro performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
28. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Flow $tro performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
29. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Flow $tro performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
30. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: BigCam performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
31. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: BigCam performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
32. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: BigCam performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
33. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Cass performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
34. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Cass performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
35. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Fredo Bang performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,artist,heat – temperature,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
36. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper YGFS performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
37. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Cartel Brothers perform onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
38. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper YGFS performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
39. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper YGFS performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
40. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper YGFS performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
41. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Radio personality Incognito onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,radio,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
42. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Radio personality Incognito onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,radio,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
43. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: AMG TWINZ perform onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
44. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Fredo Bang and Antwan Williams onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,artist,heat – temperature,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
45. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Metro Marrs performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,artist,heat – temperature,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
46. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Metro Marrs performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,artist,heat – temperature,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
47. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Fredo Bang performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,artist,heat – temperature,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
48. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Metro Marrs performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,artist,heat – temperature,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
49. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Metro Marrs performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,artist,heat – temperature,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
50. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Metro Marrs performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,artist,heat – temperature,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
51. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper 900 NIP performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
52. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Singer Briya Jordan performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,artist,heat – temperature,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
53. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Fredo Bang attends Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,artist,heat – temperature,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
54. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Devin Steel, Fredo Bang and Stuey Rock onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,artist,heat – temperature,georgia – us state,steel,modern rock,atlanta – georgia
55. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Devin Steel and Fredo Bang onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,artist,heat – temperature,georgia – us state,steel,atlanta – georgia
56. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Radio personality Mo Quick onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,radio,concert,performance,artist,heat – temperature,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
57. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rap group Travis Porter perform onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,rap,georgia – us state,travis porter,atlanta – georgia
58. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Lakeyah performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
59. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Lakeyah performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
60. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Lakeyah performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia,square – composition
61. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Lakeyah performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
62. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Lakeyah performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
63. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Lakeyah performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia
64. Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase ConcertSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 09: Rapper Lakeyah performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Who’s Hot Artist Showcase Concert at Believe Music Hall on July 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,concert,performance,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia