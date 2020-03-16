Wondering on what you should be putting into your body during this national emergency?? No worries, we got you! Now, we will say this will not 100% keep you safe from the Coronavirus but will simply strengthen your immune system to prevent this terrible virus from entering your system.

Being mindful during this time of what you are consuming is vital due to the high mass of processed food products coming from overseas. The list has an array of natural remedies to keep you up and active.

This list isn’t just to use for fighting the COVID-19, you should consider implementing some of these products in your day to day permanently!

Related: Working From Home Due To COVID? 10 Ways To Keep The Day From Going Slow

Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus was originally published on rnbphilly.com