Listen Live
Music

J. Cole Responds To Kendrick Lamar Diss On “7 Minute Drill,” Social Media Roasts Them Both

Published on April 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

2023 NBA Finals - Game Three

Source: Mike Ehrmann / Getty


Kendrick Lamar dissing Drake and J. Cole finally has some reverberating effects.

Rap fans have been waiting for Drake or Cole to respond to some pointed remarks about them, and it turns out that the latter is the first to get some bars off.

J. Cole has been teasing a new project, and he delivered late Thursday night with Might Delete Later and completed the 12-track project with a song entitled “7 Minute Drill.”

Before the first verse, Cole immediately got to business on the chorus.

“I got a phone call, they say that somebody dissin’ / You want some attention, it come with extensions,” he raps.

Then he went on, during the verse, judging all of K. Dot’s projects, saying, “He still doing shows but fell off like ‘The Simpsons’ / Your first shit was classic, your last shit was tragic / Your second shit put n-ggas to sleep but they gassed it / Your third shit was massive and that was your prime / I was trailing right behind and I just now hit mine.”

The pointed response comes from two weeks ago when Kendrick shook rap’s world when he dissed J. Cole and Drake on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That,” where he denounced the idea that a big three exists, boasting “Motherf-ck the big three, n-gga, it’s just big me,” he raps.

He continued to diss Drake’s discography, calling his “best work is a light pack,” and compared their rivalry to Michael Jackson and Prince, noting that Prince ultimately lived longer than MJ.

Fans were expecting a Drake diss sooner rather than later but were unsure if Cole would even respond.

See how social media is reacting to the unexpected retort below.

J. Cole Responds To Kendrick Lamar Diss On “7 Minute Drill,” Social Media Roasts Them Both  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Trending
16 items
Music

J. Cole Responds To Kendrick Lamar Diss On “7 Minute Drill,” Social Media Roasts Them Both

Columbus Police Car at Night
News

Fatal Collision With COTA Bus in East Columbus

Pop Culture

Kash Doll’s Gender Reveal Is Delivered By The Easter Bunny – It’s A Girl!

Premiere of 'Collateral' in New York city.
Entertainment

Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″

Travelers In The West Hit The Road Flocking To Destinations To Witness Monday's Eclipse In Totality
Nia Noelle

DIY Solar Eclipse Glasses: Step By Step How to Make Your Own

Ebony Pre-Oscar Celebration
DJ Dimepiece

Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname “Super Head” [VIDEO]

Jay-Z Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of 'Reasonable Doubt' - Inside
Celebrity Gossip

Rumor Has It Jay-Z Gave Foxy Brown A STD And Took Her Virginity AT 15!

POWER MUSIC CURATOR NICKI MINAJ
Entertainment

Win $250 + Tickets to See Nicki Minaj!

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close