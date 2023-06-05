Power 107.5 CLOSE

His family has kept quiet about what truly led to his hospitalization in early May. Still, social media has accused him of suffering from several ailments, and recently the anti-vaxxers have risen.

The latest rumor comes from gossip columnist A.J. Benza. Benza appeared on Dr. Drew’s podcast to spout unfounded talking points about Foxx’s condition resulting from the COVID-19 vaccine.

He claims the inoculation led to a blood clot affecting Foxx’s life, and he only got the vaccine because it was an onset requirement as he filmed Back In Action.

“I had somebody in the room who let me know that Jamie had a blood clot in his brain after he got the shot. He did not want the shot, but with the movie he was on, he was pressured to get it. What I found out from the man in the room was that the blood clot in the brain caused him at that point to be partially paralyzed and blind,” Benza claimed on the podcast.

The wildly irresponsible rumor has no basis in fact, but Benza went on to shoot down Foxx’s daughter, whose statement from last month said that Foxx has improved and was even active enough to play pickleball.

However, Benza thinks he knows better than Foxx’s daughter, claiming she was spouting “all lies and baloney.”

Corinne Foxx has dispelled many of the unsubstantiated rumors when addressing her father’s recovery.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild,” the 29-year-old media personality wrote. “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

Twitter called BS on Benza’s remarks. See the reactions below.

Twitter Shuts Down Wild Rumor That Jamie Foxx’s Health Scare Was Caused By COVID-19 Vaccine was originally published on cassiuslife.com