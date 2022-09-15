Jason Rembert’s Latest Aliétte By Jason Rembert Collection Is A Homage To Women

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Stylist extraordinaire Jason Rembert is paying homage to the women who’ve inspired him with his Spring ’23 collection that debuted during New York Fashion Week.

Aliétte by Jason Rembert glided down the runway in vivid hues, fun textures, and untraditional shapes that would have any fashion lover foaming at the mouth. The stylist and designer, who started his career as an Elle intern, recently told ESSENCE, “For this upcoming NYFW, I took my time with this collection. I hope that the women I’m inspired by and admire feel seen.”

If this is how Rembert’s innovative eyes view women, then we must be pretty remarkable because his latest collection captures the essence and softness of womanhood.

“I’ve been extremely blessed to dress women who I admire,” Rembert says in an interview with Vogue. Mary J. Blige, Queen Latifah, Lizzo, and Issa Rae are just some of the names that have slayed him on the red carpet and beyond. With Aliétte, the designer shows appreciation for his many muses with a flawless collection of garments that paint the most beautiful picture.

Rembert concluded NYFW with a swanky show that featured some notable front-row fixtures. Actress LaLa Anthony served in a red and white printed ensemble, partnered with oversized sunglasses and a red trench coat. Designer Sergio Hudson kept it casual in khaki shorts, a black tee shirt, and a tan jacket.

Take a look at some of our favorite looks to hit the Aliétte By Jason Rembert runway.

