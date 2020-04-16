CLOSE
Jhene Aiko & Big Sean Instagram Live, “I Don’t Compete I Complete”

Posted 17 hours ago

Big Sean

Source: Hot 107.5 / HOT 107.5


Jhene Aiko & Big Sean had a conversation on Instagram that left a lot of peoples scratching their heads. Are they together or not?! Big Sean made his feelings very obvious during the Instagram Live saying he will beat anyone up trying to pursue Jhene Aiko.

The confusing part is right after Sean Don said that Jhene threw out the disclaimer that her DM’s are “open”. Hmmm, well whatever is going on with them it made a very interesting conversation!

 

View this post on Instagram

#Diddy50 🖤

A post shared by Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo 🌋 (@jheneaiko) on

View this post on Instagram

all love. all ways. always

A post shared by Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo 🌋 (@jheneaiko) on

View this post on Instagram

The older cooler kids 💙

A post shared by BIGSEAN (@bigsean) on

View this post on Instagram

Twenty 88 💚 pls come back

A post shared by Jhene Aiko Island (@chilomboparadise) on

