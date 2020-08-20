Kamala Harris Delivers Riveting Speech While Accepting VP Nomination, K-Hive Was Proud

Day 3 of the first-ever virtual Democratic National Convention took place last night, and it was Kamala Harris’s time to shine, and that’s precisely what she did.

Night 3 of the virtual convention due to COVID-19 was all about the women who are the backbone of the Democratic Party. The evening hosted by Scandal star, Kerry Washington, featured a plethora of all-star female representatives in the party including, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Secretary Hillary Clinton, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and more all making a case for a Biden/Harris presidency.

Prior to Kamala Harris’ big moment, we got a rousing speech from Barack Obama, who almost shed tears trying to warn us about the dangers of another 4 years of Trump presidency. We all know it effectively worked cause Trump was BIG MAD and angrily live-tweeting. We later learned that Barack’s speech, which was honestly his most critical one of the orange menace, yet was meant to handle criticism of the current occupant of the White House. Our forever president also was supposed to close the show, but he instead wanted Kamala to be the main event of the evening. By doing so, it gave Kamala more time to introduce herself to the country and to those who still have no idea who she is.

Before Kamala took the stage to make history by becoming the first Black and South Asian woman to accept a major party’s vice-presidential nomination, a beautiful montage ran. It featured Kamala’s younger sister Maya, stepdaughter Ella Emhoff who affectionately calls her “Momala,” and niece Meena Harris, Harris ran. It effectively introduced Biden’s historic VP pick painting the side of her most of the country doesn’t get to see instead of the prosecutor who effectively eviscerated Bill Bar during congressional hearings.

So this happened last night and it was amazing and a bit overwhelming in the best possible way!❤️🤍💙 #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/GB12gXPqQe — Maya Harris (@mayaharris_) August 20, 2020

Once she stepped up to the podium at the Chase Center in Deleware, Harris caught Obama’s alley-oop pass and effectively slam dunked it. In a heart-warming speech, Harris spoke on her early upbringing as the child of Indian and Jamaican immigrant parents.

My mother instilled in my sister, Maya, and me the values that would chart the course of our lives. She taught us to put family first—the family you’re ​born​ ​into​ and the family you ​choose​—but to also see a world beyond ourselves. #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/xU61nLrUXx — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 20, 2020

Harris pledged to bring back the principles of inclusivity that 4-years of the Trump administration has damaged. Harris spoke on her time as a prosecutor and working from within, trying to reform the criminal justice system.

In one of the most significant moments of her speech, Harris touched on the racism calling for unity in the on-going fight while invoking the memory of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Harris stated:

“There is no vaccine for racism. We’ve got to do the work. For George Floyd. For Breonna Taylor. For the lives of too many others to name — for our children, for all of us. We’ve got to do the work to fulfill that promise of equal justice under law. Because none of us are free until all of us are free.”

Harris made it clear she is ready to do the work and help Joe Biden prosecute the case that Donald Trump is unfit to lead the country for 4 more years. The K-Hive and women across the country reveled in the historic moment following Harris’ speech. You can peep all of the reactions below.

