Latto, GloRilla & Saucy Santana Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

1. Nnena – PMTWGR Source:nija_gal Today, Nnena returns with her new single “PMTWGR” featuring Ncognita & KT via Loud Robot/RCA Records. Heavy on soul grooves courtesy of producer Ben Oyortey Jr, the song is confident and fun, using witty rhymes to address that PMTWGR. In addition to releasing her latest single, it’s also been announced that she’s joining Rini’s “Past The Naked Eye” tour as an opener. The tour kicks off tomorrow, 11/30, and will hit cities such as Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles and more – buy tickets HERE.

2. Iman Nunez – At This Moment Source:onlyoneiman Following the release of his Rosedale EP, Iman Nunez released a new video for his song “at this moment.” The visual, shot by TwentyTwoTime, while directed by Iman himself shows Iman rapping in the countryside on fields and abandoned houses. He raps about how he needs help overcoming issues and finding peace as he chases his musical aspirations. During the video, he raps on the steps of a burning house. In certain scenes, the video blacks out only revealing Iman rapping through a window. Dealing with the pressures that life has to offer, the Iman directed video is used to vent about his current problems. Whether it’s his career, family and self, he lays it all on the table in order for him to confront it and move forward. Even when the house was burning, the show went on. “I got more feelings I can’t knock yet, thoughts will reappear and my fears will just keep knocking. Peers will give me cheers as my dreams will keep popping, little do they know it’s a struggle to keep honest… I’m struggling with focusing on art when I done put in so many years because the money ain’t consistent, though you know it’s my career…” says Iman.

3. Saucy Santana – BOP BOP Source:the1saucysantana Rapper and hitmakerSaucy Santana shares his new single, “Bop Bop,” out now via RCA Records. The latest in his run of hits this year, including the summer anthem “Booty” featuring Latto and the playful “I’m Too Much,” “Bop Bop” is a lively, bass-heavy romp that carries Santana’s signature style, fun and quotable flows, and instantly iconic choruses. 2022 has marked a banner year for Saucy Santana, who served as support on tours for Latto and Lizzo, as well as collaborating with Madonna for a special remix of “Material Girl,” which they performed during Pride Month in NYC. With breakout performances at the MTV VMAs Pre-Show, BET Awards Pre-Show, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this year, Santana also graced the covers of Teen Vogue, PAPER, and V Magazine, in addition to being selected as XXL 2022 Freshman Class member, as well as earning spots on Forbes’ 30 Under 30, the Out 100 list and Ebony’s Power 100 list.

4. M.anifest – The E.P.ilogue Source:manifestive The project comes on the back of M.anifest completing his European and US tour, with packed out shows in London, New York and Berlin, and it comes a year on from his acclaimed ‘Madina To The Universe’ album. The 6-track project was created while M.anifest was on tour and it has an international vibe like the tour, with features from Anik Khan (New York), M.I Abaga (Lagos), WavyPae (Atlanta), and a written introduction from renowned author Nayyirah Waheed. Alongside this new project, the innovative artist will also be headlining the Black Star Line Festival with Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa in Accra in January.

5. FNF CHOP – Danger Source:fnf.chop 23-year-old Richmond, VA rapper FNF Chop shares his new track and video for “Danger” via RCA Records. This new song is aggressive and gritty, staying in the signature style of FNF Chop’s music. Earlier this year, Chop connected with Brooklyn drill rapper Fivio Foreign in new single “Repeat.” The menacing beat allows for both rappers to trade boastful lyrics and flex on having no competition. He followed that up with “Eenie Meenie” which showcases Chop’s menacing flow. He followed up the release with “Yea Yea Yea.”

6. TOBi – Hoodwinked Source:sincerelytobi Today, Nigerian born, Toronto-based artist TOBidrops his new single and visualizer “Hoodwinked” via Same Plate Entertainment/RCA Records. This latest single, in addition to his previous singles “Flowers” and “She Loves Me,” will be on this forthcoming album coming soon. It was also announced that TOBi will be performing at Afrochella this December. TOBi on his single “Hoodwinked”: “The character in the song is a child that upon witnessing issues in the home, it affects how he sees the world. He has a general distrust for systems and adults. What happens when the veil is lifted? As he gets older, he starts to see things for what they really are. He’s on a quest for truth. A very challenging quest. Process these complex emotions with big energy and set yourself free.”

7. DSTRCT – Instillation 001 Source:iamdstrct 10 Summers Records newest signee DSTRCT has released his debut EP, Instillation 001 (10 Summers/Interscope Records), available on all streaming platforms. Last week, 10 Summers announced adding Southern California based Hip-Hop artist DSTRCT to its roster and released his first single under the label, “O.T.”, produced by Mustard. To kick off the release, Mustard and 10 Summers hosted a private listening dinner in LA. Along with the EP, DSTRCT also dropped an accompanying visual for “O.T.” directed by Derrick Pike. We first find DSTRCT sitting in a living room watching his performance on a TV, cutting to shots of him in the recording booth, stressed over texts from his girl. The video ends with him performing in a post apocalyptic setting with red smoke bombs going off behind him as the sun sets.

8. Chinx – Chinx Drugs 6 Source:chinxmusic First announced on Billboard, Chinx’s estate officially releases a posthumous album entitled Chinx Drugz 6. The release comes two days before what would be Chinx’s 39th birthday, December 4th. The project was approached with the same intensity and passion that Chinx was known to have throughout his career. In “Jackpot,” Chinx rapped about how he “came a long way from the crack spot” after the famous “Coke Boy Baby” drop. “Still Down” featuring Bynoe and Cau2g’s delivers a celebratory tone of staying down with the day ones and making it past adversities the streets can give. Featured artists in the project include Benny The Butcher and Chinx’s brother JFK WAXX on “Check This Out”, Offset of Migos on “Lonely”, and Red Cafe on “Get Money N***a” and more.

9. Paydroo – Fair Exchange Source:rawdawgdro Kustoms NO NI Equipped with production from Buffalo beatmaker Gr4ff, DMV rap authority Paydroo unloads his latest leak “Fair Exchange.” Released with accompanying artwork crafted by SMX J , the soulful track provides reassurance as well as knowledge for the Raw Dawg Records signee’s Washington Metropolitan Area supporters and Hip Hop fans as a whole. “I gained inspiration to write this song as soon as Gr4ff sent it. Oftentimes my concepts come from the way the instrumentals are titled upon receiving them,” said Paydroo in a statement to the press about the song’s origins.

10. King EJ – The Intro Source:iamkingej Jacksonville native artist and songwriter King EJ shares two new singles, “The Intro” and “Bandits & Bandages.” The two singles are his introduction as he captures and shares a lot of what he has dealt with and showcases the range of what’s to come. Both tracks are produced by Jevon Hill & Stanley Black of Co-Captains (Chris Brown, Mario, Nelly) with “Bandits & Bandages” also being produced by TJ Da Beatman (R. City, Kevin Gates, O). King EJ’s music can be described as R&B and Hip hop as he meshes both genres to come through with his own vibe.

