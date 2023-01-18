Lauren London, Nia Long & Yung Miami Looked Flawless At The ‘You People’ Premiere

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Lauren London doesn’t make appearances often, but when she does, sis steps out! The beloved actress hit the black carpet of Netflix’s You People premiere looking pretty in pink. London, who stars in the comedy alongside Eddie Murphy, Nia Long and Jonah Hill, served in a pink velvet mini dress by Alex Perry and Femme La strappy sandals.

London’s co-star Nia Long also looked stunning and radiant serving fresh face in a white strapless gown. In a viral video, Long can be seen sharing a carpet moment with Yung Miami who looked fab in a black off-the-shoulder look.

The melanin overfloweth and the ladies were glowing, keep scrolling to see all the looks from the star-studded party. Catch You People on Netflix on January 27.

