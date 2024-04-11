Listen Live
Local

Lay it Down: Top 8 Features from Lloyd

Published on April 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Pain Is Love Tour - Los Angeles, CA

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

As we are weeks out from RNB Fest, we are in full anticipation for a spectacular event.

RELATED: RNB PHILLY PRESENTS: RNB FEST 2024!:

One of the acts of the show includes the generational talent, Lloyd. Mr. Polite has been laying it down for listeners for over 15 years. Emerging in the early 2000s, Lloyd made a name for himself with hit singles like “Southside” featuring Ashanti and “You” featuring Lil Wayne. His debut album, Southside, established Lloyd as a rising star in R&B. WIth his latest studio album ‘Tru’ couple with his hits from hit debut album, Lloyd transcendent talent has proved his versatility and longevity in his artistry, remaining relevant for over a decade span.

REATED: 5 Songs Lloyd Should Perform at RNB Fest 2024

Aside from being a successful solo act, Lloyd’s smooth voice and talent for blending various urban music styles lead to him being a focal featured artist when looking to produce a hit record. Lloyd’s ability to produce falsetto vocals, coupled with romantic lyrics allowed him to be a fixture in the RNB scene for years to come. Our team at RNB Philly put together a list of our favorite features from Lloyd.

Check out The Top 8 Features from Lloyd below!

READ MORE

RELATED: Keyshia Cole Tears the RNB Fest Stage DOWN!

RELATED: Everything You Might’ve Missed At RNB Fest 2023

[CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR TICKETS TO RNB FEST 2024]

Lay it Down: Top 8 Features from Lloyd  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1. Big K.R.I.T. – 1999 ft. Lloyd

2. Wale – “Sabotage” ft. Lloyd

3. Ja Rule – Caught Up (Official Music Video) ft. Lloyd

4. Dem Franchize Boyz “Turn Heads” featuring Lloyd

5. Feel It (feat. Rich Homie Quan, Lloyd)

6. Any Girl by Lloyd Banks Ft. Lloyd

7. Nipsey Hussle – Feelin’ Myself (Explicit) ft. Lloyd

8. Young Money – Bed Rock (Official Music Video)

Trending
Travelers In The West Hit The Road Flocking To Destinations To Witness Monday's Eclipse In Totality
Nia Noelle

DIY Solar Eclipse Glasses: Step By Step How to Make Your Own

POWER April Curator Challenge
Entertainment

Win $250 + Tickets to See Gunna!

Obituaries

OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76

Premiere of 'Collateral' in New York city.
Entertainment

Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″

Ebony Pre-Oscar Celebration
DJ Dimepiece

Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname “Super Head” [VIDEO]

Urban One Health and Fitness Expo
Home

Urban One Health and Fitness Expo

Columbus Police Car at Night
News

Fatal Collision With COTA Bus in East Columbus

Jay-Z Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of 'Reasonable Doubt' - Inside
Celebrity Gossip

Rumor Has It Jay-Z Gave Foxy Brown A STD And Took Her Virginity AT 15!

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close