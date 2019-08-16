CLOSE
Mary J. Blige Appreciation Post: Her Trend-Setting Fashion Through The Years

Posted August 15, 2019

Mary J. Blige has been a style icon since the moment she kicked in the imaginary door waving the 4-4 wearing gold hoops, blonde curls and a jersey. That was the early 90s and sis is still slaying and setting trends today.

We’ve watched Mary go through her ups and downs. We rocked with her white Fendi glasses on the Share My World cover and her leather cap on the art of My Life. And we’ll continue to rock with her as she stomps around the stage, doing her signature Mary dances in short shorts and thigh high boots.

Blige is currently on tour with Nas, showing off her good knees and nostalgic fashion. Scroll through this gallery of her fashion through the years.

