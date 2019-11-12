Master & Dynamic Bringing Back It’s Classic MH40 Headphones With A Wireless Twist

New York-based audio brand Master & Dynamic is celebrating its fifth anniversary. To celebrate the company is bringing back its first set of headphones, it released back in 2014, the MH40, but with some updates.

Announced on Monday )Nov.11), unlike its predecessor, the new MH40 headphones are now wireless, feature custom 40mm Neodymium drivers, Bluetooth 5.0, 18 hours of battery life, and beamforming noise reduction mic array. The Wireless MH40 over-ear headphones keep the company’s signature combination of leather and steel.

Cosmetically the MH40 Wireless is similar to the MH40, with the only difference being the buttons and controls. Now located on the right earcup is a power/Bluetooth pairing button and a USB-C port located on the edge of the earcup. The mute button that was featured on the original model is now gone. Master & Dynamic has also added physical controls for the volume, play/pause, and activating your virtual assistant.

The earpads are still easily removable if, by chance, you need to swap them out for some new ones for whatever reason.

The new MH40 Wireless Headphones are made out of premium materials such as anodized aluminum and coated canvas. The earpads feature memory foam and are wrapped in lambskin. Under each earpad, the geographic coordinates for the company’s favorite NYC landmarks, Grand Central Station.

As part of the celebration of the new MH40 Wireless Headphones and the company’s fifth anniversary, M&D will be adding another set of coordinates to the outer ear cup. There where will be ten cultural hotspots from around the world. A postcard will also be included with each purpose that the company hopes will encourage people to find out where the coordinates lead them.

The MH40 Wireless are available today and come in three different colors, dark silver/black, black on black, and silver/brown. They cost $299, a $50 increase from the wired model, and can be purchased when you go here. You can check out the introductory video below and see more detail photos of the MH40 Wireless in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Master & Dynamic

Master & Dynamic Bringing Back It’s Classic MH40 Headphones With A Wireless Twist was originally published on hiphopwired.com