Media Day At The Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Posted February 24, 2020

Even though the fight didn’t go the way a lot of us were hoping for, the anticipation around the country was there. Headkrack was onsite in Las Vegas to broadcast & cover the fight. Check out some of the exclusive behind the scenes photos from media day & the weigh in.

Media Day At The Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

1. Headkrack & AB

Headkrack & AB Source:Reach Media

Right before AB got kicked out of The MGM…

2. Stephen A. Smith showing love to Headkrack

Stephen A. Smith showing love to Headkrack Source:Reach Media

Media Day in Las Vegas.

3. Surrounded by boxing legends.

Surrounded by boxing legends. Source:Reach Media

Media Day 2020 pictures.

4. Wilder Vs Fury Media Day

Wilder Vs Fury Media Day Source:Reach Media

Legends.

5. Headkrack and Booker T

Headkrack and Booker T Source:Reach Media

Interview coming soon!

6. Wilder Vs Fury Media Day

Wilder Vs Fury Media Day Source:Reach Media

Broadcasting live from Vegas on Friday.

7. Stephen A. Smith & Headkrack.

Stephen A. Smith & Headkrack. Source:Reach Media

Media Day

8. Wilder Vs Fury Media Day

Wilder Vs Fury Media Day Source:Reach Media

9. Wilder Weigh In

Wilder Weigh In Source:Reach Media

Weigh In Day!

10. Shoutout our Chicago Affiliates!

Shoutout our Chicago Affiliates! Source:Reach Media

Media Day

11. Fury Disrespects Wilder during the weigh in.

Fury Disrespects Wilder during the weigh in. Source:Reach Media

12. Weigh In Was Full Of Anticipation!

Weigh In Was Full Of Anticipation! Source:Reach Media

The Morning Hustle in Las Vegas to cover the Wilder vs Fury fight.

13. Wilder Vs Fury Weigh In

Wilder Vs Fury Weigh In Source:Reach Media

14. Wilder Vs Fury Weigh In

Wilder Vs Fury Weigh In Source:Reach Media
