Thehas come to a close and the Philadelphia Eagles have hopefully improved their squad. Take the look at the new draft picks below:

Round 1, pick 10 (from DAL) – DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

Round 2, pick 37 – Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama

Round 3, pick 73 (from CAR) – Milton Williams, DT, Lousiana Tech

Round 4, pick 123 – Zech McPhearson, CB, Texas Tech

Round 5, pick 150 – Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis

Round 6, pick 189 – Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, USC

Round 6, pick 191 – Tarron Jackson, DE, Coastal Carolina

Round 6, pick 224 – JaCoby Stevens, S, LSU

Round 7, pick 234 – Patrick Johnson, OLB, Tulane

Undrafted Free Agents include Trevon Grimes, WR, Florida, Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia, Kayode Awosika, OT, Buffalo, Jaquan Bailey, DE, Iowa State, Jhamon Ausbon, WR, Texas A&M, Harry Crider, C, Indiana, and Jack Stoll, TE, Nebraska.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman and first-year head coach Nick Sirianni have their work to do with Jalen Hurts taking the reigns on day one and massive improvements needed across the team.

Meet The Rookies: Here Are The Philadelphia Eagles 2021 NFL Draft Picks was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Round 1, pick 10 (from DAL) – DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

Round 2, pick 37 – Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama

Round 3, pick 73 (from CAR) – Milton Williams, DT, Lousiana Tech

Round 4, pick 123 – Zech McPhearson, CB, Texas Tech

Round 5, pick 150 – Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis

Round 6, pick 189 – Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, USC

Round 6, pick 191 – Tarron Jackson, DE, Coastal Carolina

Round 6, pick 224 – JaCoby Stevens, S, LSU