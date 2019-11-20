America loves strippers so it’s no surprise that today’s stars are coming from strobe lights to the limelight, and reinventing the ‘American Dream.’ Women like Blac Chyna have embraced their exotic dancing past and reinvented her career as public figures at the same time. Whether you like it or not, having stripper on your resume is not only the new normal but your meal ticket to making big in Hollywood.

Even more seasoned women feel more comfortable these days coming out to speak about their days as an exoctic dancer. Like Ms. Tanqueray from Humans Of New York. She took the Internet by storm this week with her wild stories of stripping in the 70s.

In today’s society, showing off your ass-ets could get you from dancing for rappers at Magic City, to attending parties with the likes of Beyonce. Check out our gallery of stars who went from ass-y to classy.

Ms. Tanqueray Lead The Way For These Strippers Turned Stars was originally published on globalgrind.com