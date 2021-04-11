My Name Is My Name: Yung Miami Asks Fans Why They Keep Calling Her Caresha

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Yung Miami of the City Girls found herself a top trending topic on Twitter after she asked fans via the social media network why they continually call her by her birth-given first name. Of course, Twitter fired back, pointing to social media star and Yung Miami’s good friend Saucy Santana referring to her as such via Instagram Live.

The 27-year-old rapper’s real name is Caresha Brownlee, and since 2017 she’s been known as Yung Miami alongside her musical partner, J.T. The mother of two either had enough of people who don’t know her casually call her by her first name, or she really wants to get to the bottom of this mystery.

Why y’all don’t call me yung Miami? — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) April 11, 2021

“Why y’all don’t call me yung Miami,” the rapper asked to her 900,000-plus followers, prompting some immediate responses of “Caresha Please” and the like. It appears that Yung Miami, which we’ll continue to respectfully call her, is having a good time with the trending topic and even replied and retweeted some of the tweets regarding the whole name thing.

Recently, Lil Uzi Vert appeared to have some sort of issue with Yung Miami and things got a bit tense during a one-sided Instagram Live session that showed the depths of the rift between the two. The father of Yung Miami’s daughter, Southside, took to social media in a rare instance to caution Uzi to mind his words towards the mother of his child.

We’ve got a few of the reactions to the Yung Miami first name discussion listed out below.

Photo: Getty

