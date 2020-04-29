! No, it really is a national holiday with a great meaning behind it. National Denim Day’s purpose is to raise awareness from all forms of sexual violence.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY

The women we have on this list represent girl power and self-worth. We would like to champion our queens during this national holiday! Check out some of our favorite denim looks ON National Denim Day!

Related: Beyonce Says If You Don’t Jump To Put Jeans On You Don’t Feel Her Pain!

Related: Doja Cat Sexy Quarantine Outfits [Photos]

Related: Oh Ok?!: Kylie Jenner Twerkin’ By The Pool [Video]

National Denim Day: 15 Celebs That Got A Lot Of Junk In The Trunk [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com