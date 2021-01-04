NBA Twitter Reacts To Steph Curry’s 62 Point Performance Against The Portland Trail Blazers

NBA Twitter Reacts To Steph Curry Dropping 62 PTS On The Trail Blazers.
1. Accurate
Steph Curry to the critics after dropping 62 points pic.twitter.com/FdxZNEYoz6— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 4, 2021
2. 50? Try 62?
Steph Curry logging onto Twitter after dropping the first 50 piece of the season 😤 pic.twitter.com/0DSWJ2c0fX— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) January 4, 2021
3. Loved the breakdown.
Yo @24Bazemore I luv ya 😂🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/0p92fuNjOv— Famouslos32 (@famouslos32) January 4, 2021
4. LOL
O word ??? 62 👀🔥🤣🔥🤣🔥 @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/Yw0edgJTK8— Famouslos32 (@famouslos32) January 4, 2021
5. True
Steph Curry to Damian Lillard after the game pic.twitter.com/xyeG5WvF2q— Midnight Conqueror (@SpartanManJDOGG) January 4, 2021
6. Great use of this classic moment.
Steph Curry to Dame Lillard pic.twitter.com/8O8MUdJJvD— Sonofajones (@SonOfAJones) January 4, 2021
7. Uh oh
Warriors owner:— Hoops ON Tap (@SONTHoops) January 4, 2021
“Anything else for tomorrow?”
Steph Curry:
“I got plenty; I got plenty.” 🔥 👌🏽
pic.twitter.com/QRmyFVzChl
8. Filthy
This was just filthy. Congrats on a new Career High @StephenCurry30. Speechless. 62. pic.twitter.com/hNBXwfLSjR— HTB ♨️ (@HenryTheBlasian) January 4, 2021
9. Even Klay chimed in.
Sheeeesh @StephenCurry30 🔥!! Welcome to the club big bro #62 🐐— klay thompson (@KlayThompson) January 4, 2021
10. Besst way to do it.
Steph Curry responds to the Steph Curry disrespect by being Steph Curry— Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) January 4, 2021
11. Yuuuupppp
Man y’all was talkin crazy bout Steph.....— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 4, 2021