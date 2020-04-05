NBA YoungBoy Disses Kodak Black & Jackboy, Nike Fans & Floyd Mayweather Caught In Crossfire

We’re not going to pretend we know everything about this brewing beef between NBA YoungBoy and Kodak Black and the Sniper Gang, but it’s getting spooky out there nonetheless. It appears that the Louisiana rapper and boyfriend of the allegedly stabby Yaya Mayweather fired a shot at Black and Jackboy, with Jackboy responding in kind.

As seen on DJ Akademiks’ social media page, another page Gossip In The City shared from their side rumors that YoungBoy was caught at his home with the woman that Mayweather allegedly stabbed and suggested he was cooperating with the police.

This tidbit caught Black’s attention from jail, who responded by blasting YoungBoy for allegedly folding in front of the cops. Black, who knows a whole lot about the law for all the wrong reasons, essentially tried to offer a guiding hand to YoungBoy but the advice apparently didn’t go over well.

This is what Kodak Black said on Instagram that set off Youngboy pic.twitter.com/GsW80KRGCb — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 5, 2020

YoungBoy was incensed by the insinuation that he would work with the cops so he went on a video rant blasting Black for watching his moves from jail. Check out the clip from Kollege Kid below. If you must, you can surely find more of the rants online. But to clarify what we’re about to share, YoungBoy suggested that his man 10 had sex with Jackboy’s lady but it didn’t phase him.

NBA Youngboy Disses Kodak Black and Jackboy pic.twitter.com/ftL2EkYnjD — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) April 5, 2020

Jackboy responds below. Tweet courtesy of @WestPalmSun.

#JackBoy response back to #NbaYoungBoy We don’t care about those hoes, We don’t play basketball we in the #NFL 😈 , #Yb steady infecting these hoes. (Yb has herpes for those who don’t know) pic.twitter.com/sDhdCOkSBx — VG3 ♒️ (@WestPalmSun) April 5, 2020

Jackboy most certainly had a lot more to say, including taking shots at YoungBoy and his herpes situation, and also saying that he’s starving his crew by being the lone money maker. Jackboy hilariously slanders YoungBoy’s crew for rocking Nike and says only broke cats are wearing that, which has drip Twitter in their feelings.

Yaya Mayweather made an appearance during YoungBoy’s IG Live rant after he bragged about springing her from the joint and referred to her dad Floyd Mayweather with some unflattering words.

NBA Youngboy went off on Kodak Black and Floyd Mayweather on Instagram live 😳 pic.twitter.com/5RyAfwG3dr — New Culture 👑 (@NewCuIture) April 5, 2020

Hopefully, that made sense because we’re still kind of lost on all of it. Check out the reactions from Twitter below.

Photo: Getty

NBA YoungBoy Disses Kodak Black & Jackboy, Nike Fans & Floyd Mayweather Caught In Crossfire was originally published on hiphopwired.com