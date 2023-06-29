On This Day: June 29th, 1993 Notorious B.I.G. released his debut single Party And Bullsh*t!

Power 107.5 CLOSE

The legendary Notorious B.I.G also known as Biggie or Biggie Smalls, was one of the most important rappers of hip hop history. Although he tragically was assassinated in 1997, his impact on the rap community stil affects us today. 30 years ago, Biggie released Party and Bullshit which was a hit and still is to this day. The track was produced by the legendary Easy Mo Bee, and it also featured a sample from the 1982 track “Disco Nights” by G.Q.

If you listen to Party and Bullshit you’ll hear the depiction of 90s Brooklyn, New York party life. In addition to his immaculate lyrical abilities, the single Party and Bullshit allowed Biggie to show the world how rap can be bouncy and fun. Although the single did not receive huge commercial success, no one can belittle the impact it made on the culture itself.

Later, Biggie’s subsequent albums, “Ready to Die” (1994) and “Life After Death” (1997) solidified his career and reputation. Although Biggie’s life was tragically cut short at the age of 24, his music and legacy live on. His impact on the rap industry and pop culture remains profound.

