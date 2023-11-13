Our Favorite 2023 Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival Moments Featuring Tyler, The Creator’s Flame Throwing & SZA’s Angelic Voice

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

This year’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival returned for the first time since 2019. The festival featured performances from its founder Tyler, the Creator, SZA, the Hillbillies, Kali Uchis, Ice Spice and more. Amazon Music streamed the sets live from all three stages and fans shared their favorite moments on social media. Check out our favorites inside.

Tyler’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival finally made its long-awaited return. The two-day carnival took place in Los Angeles with performances from a variety of talent on Nov. 11-12. Aside from the aforementioned artists, other special performances included Lil Yachty, Willow and Jaden Smith, Teezo Touchdown, Earl Sweatshirt, PinkPantheress, and more. There were three separate stages, highlighting the all-star performances. The best part is some attendees were able to watch from the ferris wheel at the center of the campgrounds.

For those that couldn’t make it IRL (like us), Amazon Music and Camp Flog Gnaw’s Twitch channels livestreamed the entire two-day event. The livestream is available on Prime Video to watch.

Some special moments took place that we were disappointed we missed in person. Lil Yachty previewed new music and brought out Offset. Tyler literally came out HOT with a flame thrower. SZA came in on some sort of propelling figure whilst singing so angelically. The Hillbillies, made up of rapper cousin duo Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem, took the stage by storm. Teezo Touchdown graced the Carnvial stage for the first time ever. Tyler also addressed the moment where the audience boo’d Drake at the last Camp Flog Gnaw in 2019.

Overall, it seemed like a wonderful experience for all the attendees. There were a number of celebrity fans at the festival as well. Billie Eilish happily supported Ice Spice and other artists, posting them on her Instagram story. Meanwhile, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi and Marsai Martin had an epic reunion during the show.

Check out some of our favorite moments from the 2023 Camp Flog Gnaw Carnvial below:

Our Favorite 2023 Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival Moments Featuring Tyler, The Creator’s Flame Throwing & SZA’s Angelic Voice was originally published on globalgrind.com