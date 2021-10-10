HomeRadio One Exclusives

[Photos] Here Are Some Christopher’s We Acknowledge

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE

We don’t acknowledge Christopher Columbus but we DO acknowledge these Christopher’s

[Photos] Here Are Some Christopher’s We Acknowledge  was originally published on kysdc.com

1. Christopher George Latore Wallace

Christopher George Latore Wallace

2. Christopher Lee Rios

Christopher Lee Rios

Big Pun!

3. Christopher Maurice “Chris” Brown

Christopher Maurice “Chris” Brown

Breezy!

4. Christopher Brian “Chris” Bridges

Christopher Brian “Chris” Bridges

Luda!

5. Christopher ‘Kid’ Reid and Christopher ‘Play’ Martin

Christopher ‘Kid’ Reid and Christopher ‘Play’ Martin

Rappers

6. Christopher Julius “Chris” Rock III

Christopher Julius “Chris” Rock III

Comedian

7. Christopher Robert “Chris” Evans

Christopher Robert “Chris” Evans

Captain America

8. Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth

Thor

9. Christopher Michael “Chris” Pratt

Christopher Michael “Chris” Pratt

Star Lord

10. Christopher Emmanuel Paul

Christopher Emmanuel Paul

& Chris, Jr.

11. Christopher Whitelaw “Chris” Pine

Christopher Whitelaw “Chris” Pine

Captain Kirk

12. Marion Christopher Barry

Marion Christopher Barry

The Late Son of Marion Barry

13. Christopher Wesson Bosh

Christopher Wesson Bosh

2-Time NBA World Champion

14. Christopher “Chris” Tucker

Christopher “Chris” Tucker

Actor/Comedian/Smokey

15. Christopher “Chris” Anthony John Martin

Christopher “Chris” Anthony John Martin

Coldplay!

16. Christopher Keith Irvine

Christopher Keith Irvine

WWE Superstar Chris Jericho

17. Christopher Allen Lloyd

Christopher Allen Lloyd

Doc! (Back To The Future)

18. Christopher Walken

Christopher Walken

Actor (Real Name Roland)

Latest
Close