We don’t acknowledge Christopher Columbus but we DO acknowledge these Christopher’s
[Photos] Here Are Some Christopher’s We Acknowledge was originally published on kysdc.com
1. Christopher George Latore Wallace
2. Christopher Lee Rios
Big Pun!
3. Christopher Maurice “Chris” Brown
Breezy!
4. Christopher Brian “Chris” Bridges
Luda!
5. Christopher ‘Kid’ Reid and Christopher ‘Play’ Martin
Rappers
6. Christopher Julius “Chris” Rock III
Comedian
7. Christopher Robert “Chris” Evans
Captain America
8. Chris Hemsworth
Thor
9. Christopher Michael “Chris” Pratt
Star Lord
10. Christopher Emmanuel Paul
& Chris, Jr.
11. Christopher Whitelaw “Chris” Pine
Captain Kirk
12. Marion Christopher Barry
The Late Son of Marion Barry
13. Christopher Wesson Bosh
2-Time NBA World Champion
14. Christopher “Chris” Tucker
Actor/Comedian/Smokey
15. Christopher “Chris” Anthony John Martin
Coldplay!
16. Christopher Keith Irvine
WWE Superstar Chris Jericho
17. Christopher Allen Lloyd
Doc! (Back To The Future)
18. Christopher Walken
Actor (Real Name Roland)