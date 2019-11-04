RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Celebs Showed That The Ban On Gucci Is Over At The LACMA Gala

Cancel culture can be so short lived. While just a few short months ago, people were upset with Gucci for letting an ankle bracelet that resembled a house arrest device go down the runway. A few months before that, Black people and supporters of the culture were in outrage over a turtleneck that resembled Black face. I guess we are all forgiving with Gucci now – after all, they finally gave Gucci Mane an ad campaign. The Los Angeles County Museum of Art Gala was co-chaired by Eva Chow (museum trustee) and Leonardo DiCaprio on Saturday night. The event raised $4.6 million dollars for the museums educational initiatives, film program, exhibitions, and future art acquisitions. Gucci is a huge supporter of the event, with their name on the step and repeat. The high end (and highly controversial) brand dressed a bevy of celebs for the evening and even one of the honorees, 93-year-old assemblage artist Betye Saar. Everyone from Yara Shahidi to Kiki Layne to Ava DuVernay to Naomi Campbell (who did NOT wear Gucci) was in attendance. See all the looks here.

