Remembering The Life of Rico Wade, Founder of The Dungeon Family [Photos]

Published on April 13, 2024

Meek Mill & Future In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Founder of the legendary Hip-Hop group Dungeon Family, Rico Wade has passed away. The Atlanta native was 52 at the time of his passing. No information has been reported on the cause of the death. Hip Hop mourns a pioneer that shifted the narrative to “The South Got Summin’ to Say” to arriving and thriving.

Today, we remember the life of Hip-Hop legend, founder of the iconic Dungeon Family, Rico Wade. Our condolence go out to his family, friends, & fans.

 

Remembering The Life of Rico Wade, Founder of The Dungeon Family [Photos]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

1. Rico Wade In Atlanta

Rico Wade In Atlanta Source:Getty

Songwriter and record producer Rico Wade poses for photos while at work in ‘The Dungeon’ on location in Atlanta, Georgia on April 1, 2001. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,looking at camera,portrait,working,artist,three quarter length,georgia – us state,songwriter,compact disc,producer,physical position,atlanta – georgia,hip hop music

2. “The Art Of Organized Noize” Private Screening

"The Art Of Organized Noize" Private Screening Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – MARCH 18: Rico Wade and Willie Anderson attend “The Art of Organized Noize” Private Screening at SCADshow on March 18, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,film industry,film screening,georgia – us state,private screening,atlanta – georgia

3. Atlanta Funk Fest 2016

Atlanta Funk Fest 2016 Source:Getty

Rico Wade attends the Atlanta Funk Fest 2016 at Central Park Place on May 13, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,concert,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

4. Atlanta Funk Fest 2016

Atlanta Funk Fest 2016 Source:Getty

T-Mo, Pastor Troy, Sleepy Brown and Rico Wade attend the Atlanta Funk Fest 2016 at Central Park Place on May 13, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. photography,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,music,concert,georgia – us state,entertainment event,sleepy brown,t-mo,funk music,atlanta – georgia

5. Atlanta Funk Fest 2016

Atlanta Funk Fest 2016 Source:Getty

Rico Wade attends the Atlanta Funk Fest 2016 at Central Park Place on May 13, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,concert,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

6. 2016 ONE Musicfest

2016 ONE Musicfest Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 10: Andre 3000, Rico Wade, Big Boi, C-Bone and Shanti Das Backstage at ONE MusicFest at Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 10, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,georgia – us state,music festival,backstage,amphitheater,andre 3000,big boi,atlanta – georgia

7. 2016 ONE Musicfest

2016 ONE Musicfest Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 10: Rico Wade and Big Boi backstage at OneFest at Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 10, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) vertical,photography,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,males,two people,georgia – us state,music festival,backstage,big boi,atlanta – georgia

8. 2016 ONE Musicfest

2016 ONE Musicfest Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 10: Rico Wade of Organized Noize performs onstage at 2016 ONE Musicfest at Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 10, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,musician,usa,music,concert,performance,georgia – us state,music festival,atlanta – georgia

9. Celebrating 25 Years – Boyz N The Hood

Celebrating 25 Years - Boyz N The Hood Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 23: Rico Wade, Shanti Das and Kawan Prather attend Celebrating 25 Years – Boyz N The Hood on August 23, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo By Prince Williams/Wireimage) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,celebration,georgia – us state,kawan prather,atlanta – georgia

10. Future In Concert – Atlanta, Georgia

Future In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – MAY 09: Rapper Future and Rico Wade Backstage during the ‘Nobody Safe’ Tour at Aaron’s Amphitheater at Lakewood on May 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic ) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,concert,males,four people,three quarter length,georgia – us state,backstage,amphitheater,popular music tour,future – rapper,atlanta – georgia

11. An Evening Of Listening With Organized Noize

An Evening Of Listening With Organized Noize Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – MAY 4: Rico Wade attends an Evening of Listening with Organized Noize at The B Loft on May 4, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,georgia – us state,atlanta – georgia

12. A Music Collaboration Unveiling Event

A Music Collaboration Unveiling Event Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 10: Rico Wade attends A Craft Syndicate Music Collaboration Unveiling Event at Opera Atlanta on December 10, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,crime,cooperation,event,georgia – us state,opera,atlanta – georgia

13. A Music Collaboration Unveiling Event

A Music Collaboration Unveiling Event Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 10: Rico Wade attends A Craft Syndicate Music Collaboration Unveiling Event at Opera Atlanta on December 10, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,crime,cooperation,event,georgia – us state,opera,atlanta – georgia

14. Revolt And AT&T Host Revolt 3-Day Summit In Atlanta September 14

Revolt And AT&T Host Revolt 3-Day Summit In Atlanta September 14 Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Rico Wade speaks onstage during day 3 of REVOLT Summit x AT&T Summit on September 14, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Revolt) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,talking,georgia – us state,day 3,atlanta – georgia

15. Meek Mill & Future In Concert – Atlanta, GA

Meek Mill & Future In Concert - Atlanta, GA Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 22: Rico Wade, Future and Guest backstage at Meek Mill & Future in Concert at The Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on September 22, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,concert,georgia – us state,guest,backstage,future – rapper,atlanta – georgia

