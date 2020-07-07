Country Cookin’s own Saudia Shuler was having herself a grand ol’ time during the fourth of July holiday weekend. Philly’s favorite auntie brought the thirst trap level to another degree where she got in the kitty pool and started showing OFF! Twerking might be an understatement of what Ms. Shuler was doing.

Naw man somebody gotta come get their Auntie Saud 🤦🏾‍♂️😭 pic.twitter.com/ojaoOLUWzW — Unemployment Papi 🕺🏾🤳🏾 (@YallReallyWeird) July 7, 2020

We all love us some Country Cookin’, but do you like what Saudia Shuler was cooking up in that pool?! Now you know Philly had to put there two cent’s in.

Be nice to Auntie Shuler now!

RELATED: Saudia Shuler Goes Viral Putting Eggs In Her Mac N’ Cheese [Video]

RELATED: Saudia Shuler Gave Out 5,000 Pounds Of Free Food In North Philadelphia

Saudia Shuler Was Feelin’ Spicy In The Pool, Philly Twitter Starts Bidding was originally published on rnbphilly.com