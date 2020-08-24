I am convinced Sevyn Streeter puts juices and berries in her hair. The Won’t Stop singer used the coronavirus quarantine to social distance from stress and recharge under the sunlight. Sis looks good. She looks blessed *Kendall Kyndall voice*

If you haven’t been keeping up with Sevyn’s social media pages, you’ve seen her banging body and now you’re probably obsessing over her natural hair.

Sevyn’s defined and coily tresses are perfection.

Sevyn Streeter Must Condition Her Natural Hair With Juices And Berries Cause… was originally published on hellobeautiful.com